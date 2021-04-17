Even before the pandemic, Food City was used to offering curbside pickup and delivery for its customers.
It was something the company had been doing for at least a few years.
COVID-19, however, spurred the grocery chain to enhance those services, realizing that people would need more contact-less options in order to avoid spread of the virus.
“I think the big thing that we learned during the process was how important those offerings were,” said Kevin Stafford, the vice president of marketing at Food City, “and the fact that we had them in place already and had them as an option to our customers was very important.”
During the pandemic, Stafford said, Food City expanded curbside pickup to 14 additional stores, bringing the service to 70 locations. Stafford said the company also managed to improve technology behind the scenes to streamline the customer experience and operations at a store level.
“What COVID did is it obviously pushed a lot of people to ordering online, and we had to get better,” Stafford said. “I think our teams really worked together to enhance our online systems, enhance our in-store processes.”
On the delivery front, Stafford said, Food City already had a partnership with grocery delivery company Instacart, which was available at more than 100 stores, but the company also engaged with DoorDash, allowing customers to receive deliveries of hot meals from 64 locations.
Stafford expects people will continue to gravitate to curbside pickup and delivery even after the pandemic wanes.
“I think people will start to coming back to the stores slowly,” Stafford said, “but I think you’ve got some people who you’ve changed forever that’s really going to stick to shopping online.”
Another important lesson involved becoming more adaptable. Near the beginning of the outbreak, Food City leaders created a task force that met by phone every day at 9 a.m. to work through challenges. Although those meetings are no longer daily, company heads are still holding calls on a regular basis.
Company leaders have had to brace against bumps in the supply chain, and for a period of time they reduced hours to allow enhanced sanitation in the stores. Cleanliness is always important in a grocery store, Stafford said, but it became even more important during the pandemic.
With demand for groceries growing, Food City also trained much of its store operations team to work in the warehouse, enhancing the company’s flexibility.
During the pandemic, Stafford said, the company was sending more than one hundred additional loads of groceries to its stores compared to the prior year. Having employees cross-trained helped the company handle that influx.
Stafford noted that the company’s employees were considered essential workers throughout the course of the pandemic, and Food City has handed out $10 million in associate bonuses since the pandemic began.
Overall, Stafford said, the pandemic changed a lot of things. Sanitation practices were already good, but the pandemic forced it to be better.
“Our communication across all the different departments and pieces of the supermarket improved dramatically,” Stafford said. “Our e-commerce business I think will be forever changed by the fact that people have that option and will choose that option than they ever have before.”