ELIZABETHTON — With less than two months left until the new fiscal year begins, the various departments of the Carter County government are making final transfers of funds in this year’s budget. Besides the normal adjustments made at the end of the year, departments are also making adjustments for the unprecedented impacts on the budget brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission heard several requests for budget adjustments during its monthly meeting on Monday night. Several of the adjustment requests came from the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, which saw several impacts in its jail operations as a result of the pandemic.
Sheriff Dexter Lunceford and Chief Deputy James Parrish discussed personnel shortages the department has faced this year and unspent appropriations as a result of the vacancies. Lunceford said there have been about 20 vacancies in jailer positions. The sheriff’s department requested that any unspent appropriations in salary and payroll benefit line items for this fiscal year should be applied toward several personnel expenditures.
These would include payment for accrued compensatory time, holiday pay, overtime and excess vacation leave. Lunceford also wanted to use the unused funds for incentives in the department’s recruiting and retention programs. Lunceford said the amount of money that would be available will not be determined until after the final pay period of the fiscal year in June.
Several of the Budget Committee members spoke in favor of the sheriff’s request and also agreed that the bonuses should not be paid up front, but rather be distributed in several increments throughout the year.
Parrish said the year was also unusual in the low fuel costs over the past year. He asked that $29,000 be used from the savings in fuel costs, as well as any unspent appropriations in equipment funds be used to purchase one cruiser before the end of the fiscal year.
Jail Supervisor Capt. Tom Smith also asked the Budget Committee to appropriate $172,695 from Courthouse and Jail Restricted Fund Balance to purchase new security cameras in the jail monitoring system.
In other matters, Billy Harrell, new director of the Carter County Emergency Management Agency, said his short time in office has meant that he has not been able to spend or contractually obligate an $11,733.45 appropriation from the governor’s 2021 grant to the county.
He said he would like to turn those funds back to the county. The committee voted to reallocate the money to Mayor Patty Woodby’s project to make bring the bathrooms in the Carter County Courthouse into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.