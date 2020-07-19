HAMPTON — A lot of things changed this summer as a result of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and many families had to cancel plans for a great summer vacation.
The staff of the Doe River Gorge also had to change their summer plans. For the first time in decades, a Christian summer camp was not held at the spectacular gorge where the Doe River fights its way through the mountains.
Some good things have managed to come out of all the disappointment. The unplanned lull at Doe River Gorge has made it a perfect place for families who are looking for something else to do closer to home in this year of a pandemic. For some it has proven to be the perfect solution, whether for an entire week or just an afternoon when a family can get away from the summer heat.
The Doe River staff came up with a new plan to take an advantage of the unexpected summer opportunity. They called it the Family Camp Getaway. It allows families to build memories with more than 50 exciting adventures usually enjoyed by the summer campers. Family members can race each other down the 700-foot-long zipline to the big splash at the end. They can also enjoy being catapulted high in the air by the blob at the swimming hole. There is also tubing down the Doe River, trout fishing in a mountain stream and roasting marshmallows under the starlit mountain sky.
Based on a family’s budget and schedule, the stay for the getaway can be anywhere from several hours in one afternoon to a six-day stay. Families can spend their nights in an authentic railroad sleeping car, a riverfront cabin, or a lodge room. There are also tent sites available. All lodging, meals, activities and programs are included for one price. Its a good deal, but it will soon be going away because it ends with the start of the school year in Carter County. The last day is Aug. 8.
There is also a one-day adventure being offered on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. throughout the summer and fall. It is called DayQuest. Your family or group can race down the ziplines, enjoy the white sand beach, take a historic train ride into the gorge, climb the 65-foot climbing tower, and much more. The price is $20 per person.
For girls ages 12-18, Doe River Gorge is offering a weeklong Equestrian Day Camp. Girls can spend their day bonding with horses and learning horsemanship skills from an experienced riding instructor.
If you’re looking for other adventures, Doe River Gorge will customize a day for your group ranging from team building and water activities to high challenge courses.
For more information or to register, visit doerivergorge.com or call 423-725-4010.