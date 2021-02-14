When Allen Archer transferred to East Tennessee State University’s College of Nursing last year, the region was just beginning to see the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It took just one semester in nursing school to make Archer realize he wanted to pursue a different path. And after the fall semester, he transferred to the university’s College of Public Health with plans to apply to medical school and pursue a career as a primary care doctor “actively engaged in health care and public health policy.”
“I realized pretty quickly that nursing school is great, but with everything going on it was becoming abundantly clear to me that there were some really bigger issues that I was interested in learning about,” Archer said. “With the pandemic and everything, it’s very clear to see there are some huge inequities in public health and in health care in general, so I think that is part of what pulled me toward public health.”
Archer is part of a nationwide trend of people gravitating toward medical, nursing and public health careers in the midst of the pandemic — a trend that’s also playing out at ETSU.
Though nursing school applications are stable, the university’s Quillen College of Medicine and College of Public Health have experienced enormous growth year-over-year.
According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, national medical school applications are up 18%, while ETSU’s medical school has seen applications jump a staggering 30%, with 3,100 people applying for 72 positions in this year’s class. More than 400 students will be interviewed this year, double the number administrators interview for admission in a typical year.
“What seems to be driving the increase is the COVID pandemic,” said Doug Taylor, associate dean for Student Services, Admissions and Records at Quillen College of Medicine. “Plus, things have changed significantly; the National Application Service has broadened its fee assistance program for those who are from some of the lower income brackets.”
Taylor also hypothesized that people wanting to enter in a field where they feel they can make a difference in the health and safety of their communities, and virtual interviews have also played a part in the increase.
In the College of Public Health, enrollment growth had been steady at about 6% per year before nearly doubling to 11.5% this spring. Applications to master’s programs are up 34.3%, while applications to doctoral programs are up 43%. Admitted undergrads have increased by 57.9%.
“We’re seeing a robust increase, and I don’t want to say that’s all because of COVID because we’ve been seeing an increase for a long time, but not these kinds of numbers,” said Dr. Randy Wykoff, dean of the College of Public Health.
Taylor hopes the increase in interest leads to a sustained increase in people working in primary care, while Wykoff hopes to see a sustained re-investment in public health infrastructure.
“In public health we have to make sure that when this is over, whenever that is, that there’s a long-term, sustained re-investment in the public health infrastructure,” Wykoff said. “In the absence of that, we’ll still have the same number of jobs, we’ll still have same need, but we won’t have a radically bigger job market, and I can’t imagine a scenario in which we don’t see much greater investments in local and state health departments.”