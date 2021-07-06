In 2020, Tennessee saw nine people die in paddling accidents — including one on the Nolichucky River.
The nine paddling deaths accounted for about 5% of all paddling deaths nationwide, a disproportionate share of those reported in the nation. And, according to the U.S. Coast Guard’s 2020 report on boating accidents, paddle craft deaths are on the rise, up 22.1% in 2020.
“Tennessee is blessed to have amazing waterways and we are honored to serve as a destination for paddlers from many surrounding states, but that has led to a frightening increase in the fatality rate, as well,” Andrea White, Tennessee state director for the American Canoe Association, said in a press release.
“We think of the whitewater destinations as being the most dangerous rivers — and on the face of it, they are,” she said. “But, statistically speaking, people are getting themselves into more trouble on easier waterways. Water is a force of nature and it will always win. We can’t take our waterways for granted.”
Thus far in 2021, another five have lost their lives (three on lakes) — including another fatality on the Nolichucky River in March.
Scott Carter, director of the Nolichucky Outdoor Learning Institute, said most of those fatalities could be prevented by wearing a life jacket, as seven of the 14 deaths in Tennessee since January 2020 were the result of people not wearing a personal flotation device or life jacket.
“Nobody ever starts a day at the lake or river expecting to have an accident, right? It happens when you least expect it, so we should be prepared, and statistics show us that 80% of water-related fatalities are drowning and 80% of those are (people) not wearing a life jacket,” Carter said. “So if we could do one thing, if we could just do one thing, we could have a five-minute class and just say, ‘Wear your life jacket’, and that would significantly cut down on these fatalities.”
According to the Coast Guard, of the drowning deaths in which statistics on life jacket usage was reported, 86% of those who died were not wearing a life jacket. Carter said the rise in interest in paddlesports, along with a rise in deaths, has prompted NOLI to begin offering more water safety trainings, which you can find at nolilearn.org.
“What it tells you is that we have a lot of work to do,” Carter said of the Coast Guard report. “And by we, I mean us as paddlesports educators and leaders in the state, but really all of us. I think, number one, knowing is half the battle — if we know these things can help us, let’s make sure we do it and let’s help others do the same thing.”
Carter said the staff takes safety seriously at NOLI, with no reported deaths in their four years of operation.
“We’re proud of that fact, and it’s not an accident, because we’re very deliberate with it,” he said.
“That said, we want to educate our students so that when they go forward out of our classes that they have ways they can keep themselves, their friends and their families safe out on the water,” Carter said, adding that preparation and prevention is the best rescue.
Carter also recommended people ensure they’re using the right type of craft for what they’re doing, and that they know how to handle their craft properly.