Although the city has concerns about exposed materials on the outside of the structure, a developer says the owners of 120 Buffalo St. in downtown Johnson City do have plans to renovate the aging building.
The Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards and Review will hold a show cause hearing on March 1 to review issues with the structure. The board will review available evidence and tell the city if the building deserves further attention from codes enforcement staff.
The property is located in the historic district and used to be a hotel. East TN LLC owns the building.
Johnson City Development Services Manager Dave McClelland said demolition work occurred at the building a few years ago that left some untreated lumber exposed.
That increases the chance of materials rotting, which deteriorates the quality of the building, McClelland said. The city now hopes to see the owners weatherize the structure, and last Monday, McClelland said, he met with the owner's contractor, TriCon Builders, to discuss those issues.
The owners plan to address those problems in the near future, the contractor told McClelland, and they anticipate there will be further work on the building. McClelland said East TN LLC expects to cover up the exposed materials, board up a broken window and extend an incomplete gutter downspout.
"It's very minor stuff just to secure the property and to make sure that the condition doesn't get any worse," McClelland said.
According to prior Press reporting, developer Joe Baker bought and renovated the Carolina, Clinchfield & Ohio and Tweetsie Railroad depot buildings, which are next to the property at 120 Buffalo St.
Baker said he is an officer of East TN LLC and has family involved in the entity, but he is not an owner.
East TN LLC also owns the former Tweetsie Railroad depot at 126 Buffalo St., which is now YeeHaw Brewing Company and White Duck Taco. Baker also developed the property at 71 Wilson Ave., which is now Wild Wing Cafe.
Baker said Friday that East TN LLC plans to renovate the structure at 120 Buffalo St., setting aside the first floor for retail and the second and third floors for living space. A tenant is not yet confirmed, but owners hope to have the space complete in about a year, Baker said. He added that the pandemic has played a role in delaying the project.
Baker said the structure is the last in that stretch of buildings in need of renovation.
"If you look at what that thoroughfare looked like six or seven years ago, instead of having one building that was blighted you had them all blighted," Baker said. "... We're glad that we've been able to have such a positive impact there in that area so far."
In December 2015, East TN LLC was approved for almost $430,000 in tax increment financing from the Johnson City Development Authority to renovate the buildings at 120 Buffalo St. and 71 Wilson Ave. According to Press reporting at that time, Baker bought the former hotel for $325,000 and began a $1.5 million renovation that summer.
Although there was a TIF application, Baker said, the incentives expired before they were used.
A faded Coca-Cola sign on the side of the building was repainted in 2015 courtesy of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based distributor.