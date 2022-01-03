Alan Howell, a well-known local restauranteur who had a fondness for “The Andy Griffith Show,” politics and sailing, died on Dec. 30 at the age of 72.
A longtime resident of Piney Flats, Howell was the owner of Dixie Barbeque in Johnson City, which was a favorite hangout for fans of barbecue and local political gossip.
He closed his beloved eatery on Dec. 31, 2015, after more than 28 years of operation at its 3301 N. Roan St. location.
“Johnson City’s been good to me,” Howell told this paper on Dixie’s final day of business. “The Tri-Cities have been good to me. Lots of publications have written about us, from Southern Living to local newspapers like the Johnson City Press. And we’ve had customers from all over the world — from Australia and Greenland to Japan, Germany and Tasmania, some of whom have come back over the years.”
Howell was a native of Carter County where his father, William “Dottie” Howell, worked as a labor organizer in the region. He was a graduate of Happy Valley High School and earned a degree in human resources from Steed College in 1973.
Howell worked in the local restaurant and food industry for many years. He operated Richard A’s on Walnut Street in Johnson City for several years before opening Dixie Barbeque in the late 1980s.
Dixie offered a menu that featured chicken and pork barbecue, potatoes and onions and barbecue beans. Howell also featured a traditional Brunswick stew and an Alabama white sauce from recipes given to him by friends.
Howell insisted that beach music was always played in his restaurant, along with reruns of “The Andy Griffith Show” shown on two TVs inside the eatery.
He was also a fan of sailing and would often go on sailing trips in the Caribbean with friends and colleagues from the restaurant business.
“The beauty and the art of the sail is just breathtaking,” Howell told the Press in 1998. “The idea of using wind to move you to where you want to go is idyllic, and on some days, almost spiritual.”
Howell was also a staunch Democrat, who enjoyed talking politics with friends and customers from both sides of the political aisle. A leader of the Sullivan County Democratic Party, Howell ran for his party’s nomination for Tennessee’s 1st District seat in Congress in 2006.
A memorial service for Howell will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services. His family will receive friends in the Sunset Room of Tetrick Funeral Services, following the memorial from 3 to 6 p.m.