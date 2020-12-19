The Tennessee Department of Health canceled its daily report Saturday detailing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) data in the state.
On Twitter, the department said because of the volume of test being processed, Saturday’s data would be reported with Sunday’s in a combined report.
On Friday, the Health Department pushed the daily report back three hours, from 3 to 6 p.m., a change expected to be permanent. Friday’s report instead released at 7:42 p.m., delayed by a data processing issue, the department said.
In recent weeks, a surge of the virus pushed Tennessee’s infection figures to new heights, proving the state to be a hotspot in the nation.
Tonight, Gov. Bill Lee will give an online address to state residents about the ongoing surge. The address can be viewed at youtube.com/c/govbilllee or facebook.com/govbilllee.