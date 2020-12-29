Findings from an outside attorney Johnson City leaders recruited after an employee filed an official complaint against City Manager Pete Peterson will factor into Peterson’s annual evaluation by the City Commission.
The city hired Knoxville attorney Benjamin Lauderback to review an official complaint against Peterson from a fire department employee.
Fire prevention officer Roger Davis said Peterson threatened his employment after Davis looped a state employee in on a conversation about housing homeless people with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at the former Ashe Street Courthouse.
“Tell Roger he is on my slist!!!” Peterson wrote in an August email to departing Fire Chief Jim Stables. “No need to get State involved and copy him on an email.”
“I have no need for employees who create problems,” the city manager said in another email to Stables and Davis.
After meeting in executive session on Tuesday to discuss Lauderback’s report, city commissioners convened in open session to discuss their next steps and the best way to make the document public. The meeting was held on Zoom and live streamed over the city’s YouTube page.
Lauderback interviewed 20 city employees as part of his investigation and conducted additional interviews with former employees.
Noting that the city manager is expected to be a “visible role model,” Commissioner Jenny Brock said the commission established a set of governing principles two years ago to guide the city.
Leaders, she said, are expected to treat employees and constituents with respect and to govern through fair practices, without prejudice and while appreciating different perspectives.
“Peterson was neither a role model for many of these principles nor showed leadership in working through the issues presented in the Ashe Street Courthouse transaction,” Brock said.
Brock said Peterson’s intent — to cut through “red tape” to house homeless people who tested positive for COVID-19 — was admirable, but the impact on Davis and other employees of his “berating, unprofessional and coarse manner” was significant.
“In fact, in attorney Lauderback’s words, Mr. Peterson overstepped his bounds and treated Mr. Davis in an overly harsh and unnecessary berating way,” Brock said. “This kind of behavior neither supports the guiding principles set by this commission or showed leadership expected of an executive officer of an organization.”
Brock did, however, compliment Peterson on his overall effort to make the city an attractive place to stay, adding that he’s been at the “epicenter” of city growth.
Commissioners were starting Peterson’s annual evaluation in the fall when they heard about Davis’ complaint. They decided to put the process on hold until the investigation was finished. Commissioners will begin again in January.
Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise said it would be premature for him to say whether the body will take any other action regarding the report.
“Is this report going to get lost in the shuffle or brushed under the rug? Absolutely not,” he said. “Let me say that emphatically. Absolutely not.”
City leaders also acknowledged Tuesday that the city did not have a formal process to address complaints against the city manager.
Brock was mayor when Lauderback began his investigation.
“Our grievance policy in the city went up to the city manager, but if it involved the city manager, we didn’t have policy in place on how to address that,” she said, adding that the city’s legal department is already working on expanding that guidance.
In his complaint, which he submitted in September, Davis recommended that the city seek the help of an independent investigator.
Vice Mayor Todd Fowler said the City Commission is in uncharted territory.
“We have never done this,” Fowler said. “I mean, I’ve been here four years, and looking back there’s nothing in our charter, nothing in any written things on how to deal with something like this from the city manager.”
City attorney Erick Herrin said the executive session that commissioners held before their public meeting Tuesday was allowed under the exception to the Tennessee Open Meetings Act for prospective litigation.
He was relying on an email to meet the threat of litigation requirement. Herrin said Tuesday morning the email is attorney-client privileged communication, so he cannot release it.
Lauderback’s report was initially a privileged document, but the commission unanimously voted Tuesday to waive attorney-client privilege so it could be available to the public. Commissioners ordered to staff to publish the document on the city’s website by 2 p.m. Wednesday.
They also opted to provide the report to Davis and Peterson ahead of its release to the public.
“Out of respect and courtesy for the employees directly involved, I would suggest that we consider releasing it to Mr. Peterson and Mr. Davis with just a slight head start before we release it to the general public, so they can at least read it before they’re being asked questions about it,” Wise said.