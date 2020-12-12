Johnson City has hired a Knoxville attorney to investigate an official complaint against City Manager Pete Peterson by a fire department employee.
Fire prevention officer Roger Davis says Peterson threatened his employment after he looped a state official in on a conversation about housing homeless people with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Ashe Street Courthouse.
In his complaint, which the Johnson City Press obtained through a public records request, Davis said Peterson sent emails “directly berating me and threatening my current and future employment with the city.”
“This is a temporary use meeting an extraordinary circumstance created by the COVID pandemic,” Peterson said in an Aug. 15 email to Davis, Fire Chief James Stables and staff in the planning department. “There are very limited options for housing homeless positive patients. We need to make this work with minimal changes, if any are needed. We DO NOT NEED TO GET THE STATE FIRE MARSHALL involved!”
Peterson sent this message after Davis included an employee in the State Fire Marshal’s Office on an email thread about the use of the building, which Washington County owns.
“Tell Roger he is on my s*** list!!!” Peterson said one minute later in an email to Stables. “No need to get State involved and copy him on an email.”
Peterson chastised Davis for prematurely including the state employee on the conversation.
“What do you mean you CAN send to state?” Peterson said in a message to both Davis and Stables almost 30 minutes later. “You already sent him the damn email. You need to get all the facts and make contact with appropriate local officials and property owners BEFORE getting overly bureaucratic! Terrible customer service!!!! I have no need for employees who create problems.”
A formal complaint
Stables, who the city announced on Dec. 3 would be resigning from his post, forwarded the last two emails to Human Resources Director Steve Willis, and Davis cited them in an official complaint he sent to Willis on Sept. 18.
In his complaint, Davis asked that the city recruit an independent investigator to review the situation.
“Due to Mr. Peterson’s personally threatening behavior and actions toward me, and his previous attempts to intervene and unduly influence fire prevention activities, I am duty-bound to submit this formal complaint,” Davis wrote. “With the recent and pervasive city and fire department history of harassing and bullying behavior the gravity of this situation is magnified in the fact that everyone is well aware that this type of behavior is unacceptable.”
During his “relatively short time” with the city as a fire prevention officer, Davis said he and others in the fire prevention section have been subject to this type of “ridicule and attack” by Peterson, adding that the city manager has attempted to “exert undue influence” in plan reviews, construction approvals, fire prevention activities and fire code enforcement.
This, he said, has resulted in two senior fire prevention officers feeling hesitant to make necessary decisions because they fear “ridicule, retribution or retaliation” from the city manager or his subordinates.
In his initial complaint, Davis said he was scheduled to meet with Peterson and Willis in September to speak about his concerns, a meeting that he said was rescheduled and then never materialized. In an update to his formal complaint dated Sept. 23, Davis said he did ultimately sit down with the city manager, fire chief and human resources director several days after submitting his complaint, stating that he was ordered to the meeting and was there “under duress.”
“If his (Peterson’s) intention for this meeting was to resolve my complaint, or to make me feel less threatened, it was a monumental failure,” Davis wrote. “He showed no empathy or understanding from my perspective. He was argumentative and aloof.”
Seeking outside input
Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock told the Press the city has sought the assistance of an outside attorney because the complaint involves the city manager. Normally, if there are any complaints within the city structure, it would be an internal review, she said.
“I felt like this was the best way to handle it, and we would get an objective, outside opinion from someone not even located in Johnson City,” Brock said.
Brock said she asked Johnson City’s outside attorney, Erick Herrin, to find someone to handle the matter. Knoxville attorney Benjamin Lauderback, who the city engaged sometime in October, is reviewing the complaint. Brock said Lauderback hopes to provide his input to commissioners by Christmas.
Before now, Brock said the commission has never dealt with a situation in which an employee felt threatened by Peterson, but noted that communication throughout the organization has been one point of conversation.
“The city goes 900 miles an hour all the time, so it’s one of those things that’s always a challenge to any large organization that has the kind of portfolio that the city has,” she said.
Brock added that the City Commission has a set of guiding principles that includes treating employees and citizens with respect.
“We expect that out of management,” she said.
Until the investigation is over, Peterson said, he can’t comment.
“In fairness to the employee involved and to the organization, I don’t think it would be appropriate for me to comment,” he said, adding that it would be disrespectful to the process to say anything at this time.
On Oct. 19, Davis sent an email to Peterson telling the city manager that he had received a voice message Peterson had left on his office phone a few days prior.
“From your message, it appears that you have more explanations and/or justifications for your behavior and actions in this situation,” Davis wrote, adding that he would like to “politely decline” another meeting with the city manager. “Our first meeting was not productive and made matters worse in my opinion.”
“Again, my apologies for the current situation,” Peterson said in response, “and I look forward to resolution of the matter and moving forward in a positive manner as we serve the citizens of Johnson City.”
‘Bureaucratic and draconian’
After fire department personnel were notified on Aug. 14 that the county was housing a COVID-19 patient at the Ashe Street Courthouse, Stables told Davis, Development Services Director Preston Mitchell and Development Services Manager Dave McClelland that he was concerned whether using the building in that manner was acceptable and safe under building and fire codes. Peterson was also copied on the email.
“Certainly a life safety concern in my mind,” he said, asking for input.
Because the Ashe Street Courthouse is owned by Washington County, McClelland said he questioned whether regulation of the building fell under the city’s jurisdiction. He said he would reach out to the State Fire Marshal’s Office to ask about the jurisdiction of county-owned properties.
In an email the following morning, Davis said the building should be inspected for safety by the city or the state fire marshal.
“I can forward a copy of this to the state fire marshal,” he wrote in the email, which he sent to Joseph Strong with the State Fire Marshal’s Office. This prompted Peterson’s response on Aug. 15 that the state fire marshal did not need to be involved.
“Message received and understood,” McClelland said. “I hadn’t reached out to anyone yet, so no problem on my end.”
“Message was intended for Fire,” Peterson said in a response to McClelland. “Your response was textbook perfect! Thank you for your attention to detail and customer service. Fire seems to continue to be overly bureaucratic and draconian.”