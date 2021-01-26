“Liberty!” moving to June this year; auditions upcoming in February
ELIZABETHTON — The pace for tourist activity is beginning to pick up at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park as COVID-19 vaccines increase. Things are not back to normal yet, but there are activities going on at the park that reflect the expectations that things will be getting back to normal this year.
One of the most hopeful signs is that rehearsals are planned for this year’s version of “Liberty: The Saga of Sycamore Shoals!” The annual outdoor drama was not presented last year because of the pandemic. The public is invited to tryout for a role in the state’s official outdoor drama. It is a unique interpretation of the American Revolution as told by the Overmountain Men — colonists who defied British law and settled on Cherokee lands.
Auditions will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 28, from 1-2 p.m.
The performances of “Liberty!” are traditionally held during July. This year, the performances will be in June. The dates are Friday-Saturday June 4-5, Friday-Saturday, June, 11-12, Thursday-Friday-Saturday, June 17-18-19, and Friday-Saturday, June 24-25.
But while there is hopefulness of a post-pandemic season, the park is taking the coronavirus seriously. While visiting Sycamore Shoals, visitors are asked to stay 6 feet apart from other guests. Face masks are required inside all state park facilities. Face masks are recommended outdoors if social distancing cannot be maintained. Park buildings are subject to closure if maximum capacity is exceeded. The park visitors center closes Monday through Saurday between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. for cleaning and disinfecting. Restrooms close periodically for cleaning.
While the popular reenactments and other well-attended events have not been able to be held during the pandemic, one thing that has proven very popular during the age of social distancing has been the tours of Sycamore Shoals’ two historical homes. The guided tours of both the Carter Mansion and Sabine Hill have been well attended.
Visitors can join the park staff for a guided tour of Sabine Hill, built by Mary Patton Taylor, widow of Brig. Gen. Nathaniel Taylor. The site has been described as one of the finest examples of Federal architecture in Tennessee. During the tour, visitors will have the opportunity to take in the colorful and architecturally detailed interior while learning about the influential Taylor family who called Sabine Hill home in the early 19th century.
The Sabine Hill tours will take place on Thursdays at 1 p.m. on Feb. 4, 11, and 18. Tickets are $9 for adults, $5 for students ages 7-17 and children 6 and under will be admitted free.
Pre-registration is required and may be done online at: Registwww.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals.
Sabine Hill is located at 2328 W. G St.
Visitors should be aware that only portable toilet facilities are available. Accessibility to the home includes steps and an interior staircase.
The Carter Mansion tours will take place on Fridays at 1 p.m. on Feb. 5, 12, and 19.
Tickets are $9 for adults, $5 for students ages 7 to 17 and children 6 and under will be admitted free.
Pre-registration is required and may be done online at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals
The John and Landon Carter Mansion is Tennessee’s oldest frame house and visitors may join the park staff for a tour. It is located at 1031 Broad St.
Accessibility to the home includes steps and an interior staircase. The tour may be subject to cancellation in the event of bad weather.
Another event in February will be “Walking in Frontier Footsteps” on Saturday Feb. 6, Saturday, Feb. 13, and Saturday, Feb. 20, at 12:30 p.m. each day. Admission is free but registration is required at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals.
Visitors may join the park staff for a special guided interpretive walk through the grounds of Sycamore Shoals and along portions of the walking path and discover the historical events that took place surrounding Sycamore Shoals and their significance to the formation of Tennessee and the United States. Those attending are asked to dress appropriately for the weather as they will be taking a casual stroll on the walking path and through the park grounds. Portions of the walk will include ground that may not be flat or solid for people with mobility challenges.
For more information, call 423-543-5808.