BrightRidge has a planned electric system outage scheduled for the Colonial Heights area on Wednesday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The outage will allow BrightRidge crews to replace conductor wire and will affect service to approximately 120 customers.
Customers to be impacted include those residing on Hillandale Drive, Forest Hills Drive, Dogwood Drive, Chase Street, Willard Drive and Ava Drive. Additionally, Hillandale Drive will be closed to through traffic.
All motorists are urged to plan alternative routes and use the utmost caution when traveling in the area during the work period.
