Men were wanted on charges involving children
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office captured two fugitives on Tuesday who face child-related felony charges in separate states.
Investigators arrested Michael Wayne Bowman, 20, 130 Kenneth Foster Road, Chuckey, on charges of felony child abuse in Michigan after he allegedly caused serious physical injury to a child.
Investigators also arrested Charles Edward Carr, 49, 129 Charles Humphreys Road, Johnson City.
Carr was wanted on felony charges in Virginia after he allegedly tried to solicit sex by electronic means from a person less than 15 years old.
Both men were charged as fugitives from justice and held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center.
According to a news release, the Sheriff’s Office worked closely with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Virginia State Police, and the Portage, Michigan, Police Department to apprehend the men.