Citing the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and construction at the Model Mill, organizers have canceled the annual Trick-or-Treat on Walnut Street.
Having talked to business owners on Walnut Street, Johnson City Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Bob Cantler said they felt it wasn’t safe to host the event this year and canceled it out of an abundance of caution.
Much of the annual event also takes place in the parking lot beside the Model Mill, which has now been taken over by construction.
The City of Johnson City has urged residents to celebrate Halloween in a way that reduces the risk of exposure to COVID-19.
“The CDC notes that many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses,” the city wrote in a post on Facebook in late September. “Residents are encouraged to review the recommended guidelines and celebrate Halloween in a manner that presents a lower risk such as carving pumpkins at home or outside at a distance from others, participating in a virtual costume contest or a scavenger hunt in or around your home.”
On its website, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has divvied up traditional Halloween activities based on the risk they pose for spreading COVID-19.
Having a Halloween movie night with your family, for example, is low-risk, but the agency considers participating in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating or trunk-or-treating to be high-risk activities.