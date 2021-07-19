An ordinance to amend the town of Unicoi’s 2021-22 fiscal year budget died Monday due to a lack of a motion during the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.
The ordinance contained several significant amendments, one of which was the addition of $16,329 of sales tax revenues that were previously left off the budget.
“When we worked our budget up, we wanted to be very, very, very conservative, so we did not even estimate what the revenues might be,” said Mayor Kathy Bullen.
The town also received a $54,321 local government direct appropriation grant, which the ordinance would have amended to add to both the town’s revenue and expenditures. While the funds are not committed, Bullen said an expenditure of the same amount must also be included to keep the budget balanced.
“The first expenditure you’re going to see in the budget simply offsets the $54,300 that we got from the state,” Bullen said. “It’s not committed anywhere, but it has to go in as an expenditure to balance out the budget.”
Also included in the ordinance were amendments to reflect a $9,000 decrease in the budgeted cost of health insurance for town employees, a $7,500 decrease in the budgeted cost of interstate mowing and a $10,000 increase in the budgeted salary of the Mountain Harvest Kitchen director.
“In our budget, we had a calculated amount of $122,000 in this budget year to support the function of the kitchen,” said Bullen. “If we increase the salary of our kitchen director by $10,000, we’re going to have to increase that expenditure by $10,000.”
The ordinance failed to draw a motion of approval from any of the board members.
Also during the meeting, town of Unicoi Police Chief Andy Slagle recognized retiring Tennessee Highway Patrol officer Sgt. Douglas Brewer.
“I just think as a town, all the dedication, hard work and everything that he has put in has been a huge help to us,” Slagle said.
The next town of Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Aug. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Tourist Information Center.