An order of protection is likely one of the most misunderstood documents obtained from a court system.
Many people are convinced the paperwork does nothing to protect victims.
It’s a system that is supposed to protect one person — called the petitioner — from another person — called the respondent — who might be accused of stalking, harassing or creating other issues of safety and well-being.
So what are the documents that are supposed to help protect victims of domestic assault or even from a non-domestic acquaintance?
Order of Protection
An order of protection is a protective order issued as a civil document, and does not require a crime to be committed. However, in many cases, the person seeking the order of protection has been the victim of a crime.
To begin the process of seeking an order of protection, the petitioner completes paperwork at the courthouse, and a judge determines whether an ex parte order of protection should be granted—meaning a judge can issue the order without a formal hearing simply based on the allegations of the petitioner if those allegations meet certain criteria.
Once a judge signs the ex parte order, also referred to a restraining order, it is sent out to be served on the respondent. When served with the paperwork, the respondent is given a court date for a formal hearing.
At that hearing, the judge will hear evidence from the petitioner and possibly the respondent to determine if a full order of protection is warranted. If the judge deems the order of protection warranted, a full order is issued and generally remains in effect for a one-year period.
“First of all, obtaining an order of protection is a civil matter,” District Attorney General Ken Baldwin said. “Most people don’t understand that … (and) we’re only allowed to participate in criminal proceedings by law,” he said, referring to his office of criminal prosecutors.
If there has been no crime committed but a person has a valid reason to be afraid of someone else, there can be a basis for an order of protection. But until a crime has been committed, the district attorney general’s office is not involved.
State prosecutors get involved with orders of protection only when an order of protection is in place and that order is subsequently violated by the respondent or defendant.
Assistant District Attorney Darcee Kubisiak, recently hired at the First Judicial District Attorney General’s office after practicing as a defense attorney, said she urges victims to call the police any time there is a violation of the no-contact provision of an order of protection.
Law enforcement’s involvement
Johnson City Police Investigator Cara Lowe, assigned as a special victims investigator, said when officers respond to domestic violence calls, they often advise the victim in that case to seek an order of protection against the person who put them in danger or harmed them.
“Orders of protection are something we definitely recommend to members of our community who are victims of domestic violence,” she said.
“We try to walk them through that process, but there are some resources in Johnson City if they have more questions or need more assistance.”
One of those resources is the Family Justice Center, where victims of abuse can seek guidance on how to move forward to escape the abuse and protect themselves.
There are also safe houses where victims of domestic violence can be housed while some of the legal paperwork is sorted out.
Do they work?
“It depends on the individual against whom the order is granted,” Baldwin said. “Some people are totally undeterred by orders of protection. Some people are so aggressive and violent that they won’t heed that order; or maybe they’ve been out of jail a bunch of times and they don’t care if they go back to jail.
“Logically thinking people will abide by that; there’s everything in between the person who respects the law to the person who’s out there on the fringe and doesn’t care and doesn’t care about the consequences.”
Kubisiak recently asked judges to revoke the bonds of two defendants in separate criminal cases, both who were out on bond but repeatedly violated active orders of protection obtained by the respective victims.
Kubisiak said she could not comment on those specific cases, but reiterated that some defendants just won’t comply.
In both of those cases where she asked a judge to revoke the defendant’s bond, the motion was granted based on the violations.
“Generally, criminal defendants charged with a domestic violence offense or a violation of a civil order of protection will fall into one of two categories. One set of defendants will abide by a no-contact order issued by a court and have no further offenses. The other set of defendants will violate a court’s no-contact order, often flagrantly so, and may even accumulate additional criminal charges while in the midst of violating the court’s order. The latter category of defendants are a serious danger to victims and the community at large,” Kubisiak said.
Officials said that in any situation where someone feels threatened by another person, they have the right to seek an order of protection even if a crime has not occurred. In the event there’s an arrest for a crime, a victim can still ask a judge for an order of protection. The judge has the authority to issue such an order on their own motion as well.
If the order is violated, the person who violated can be charged with a Class A misdemeanor, which carries a maximum sentence of 11 months 29 days in jail. If the order of protection issued without a crime having occurred and it is violated, the offender can be held in contempt of court.
On the other side of the issue, defense attorney Gene Scott said he believes there are valid situations where orders of protection are needed, but he often sees them used as retaliation.
“I think there is probably a time and case for them, but I also think it’s one of the most-abused processes we have in the criminal court system,” Scott said.
“Oftentimes they’re used as a means of breaking up and getting an advantage in a divorce or other civil proceedings. It’s not uncommon after some time passes that the victim comes in and asks the court to dismiss them,” he said.
“I think there should be greater scrutiny in granting the initial ex parte order of protection. I’m sure there are times they should be granted, although in those times I question the effectiveness of the orders. The most dangerous people … an order of protection is meaningless aside from creating a legal recourse at a later date,” he said.