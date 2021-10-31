Operation 423 is organizing meals for area COVID-19 ICU healthcare workers, and you can help.
What is Operation 423?
Operation 423 facilitates opportunities for the community to unite to assist, empower, and support individuals and groups.
What is its mission?
The current outreach mission for Operation 423 is to provide meals to healthcare providers working in the Covid-19 ICU units in all six hospitals located in the Tri-Cities area.
Thanks to overwhelming community support, more than 150 shifts have been provided meals since Sept. 6.
How can you get involved?
For more information on volunteering to provide a meal, scan the QR code to access sign-up sheets for each individual hospital.
For additional contact information, as well as information on future outreach mission plans, follow Operation 423 on Facebook and Instagram.