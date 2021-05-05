ELIZABETHTON — Open enrollment has begun for the four-week summer learning programs offered by the Elizabethton City School System in June.
The summer learning programs are for students enrolled in the Elizabethton City School System. Those interested in enrolling a rising student in grades 1-8 should complete the open registration form that is available online at ecschools.net. A separate application must be completed for each student.
Open spots will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis until all available spaces are filled. Open enrollment will close on May 21 or when all sports are filled.
The Summer Learning Program and the Summer Bridge Camp are designed to provide additional in-person instruction in a year impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Learning Camp is for rising 1-5-grade students, and the Bridge Camp is for rising 6-8-grade students. Both camps will run June 1-4 (Tuesday-Friday), June 7-10 (Monday-Thursday, June 14-17 (Monday-Thursday) and June 21-24 (Monday-Thursday).
The Summer Learning Camp for elementary students will begin at 8 a.m. and will end at 3 p.m. daily at West Side Elementary School. The Summer Bridge Camp for middle school students will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at 2:30 p.m. daily at T.A. Dugger Junior High.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided. ESP will also be available for a minimum fee until 6 each evening for those interested. Transportation will be available for city residents only. The buses will follow the existing routes that are posted on the Elizabethton City Schools website.