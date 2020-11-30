Kari’s Heart Foundation’s Karing Through Covid Online Auction will help local families with kids who are hospitalized. It kicked off on Cyber Monday and will continue through today’s Giving Tuesday.
The foundation is encouraging everyone to get their Christmas shopping done early and support some of the most vulnerable in their community at the same time online at karisheartfoundation.org/auction.
Auction items, which start as low as $17 and top out around $400, include jewelry, golf and sporting event passes, wines, comfort items, personal care packages and more.
Proceeds will help families of hospitalized children with traveling and miscellaneous expenses related to their child’s health care crisis.
“Every dollar matters,” the foundation said, “so whether you can spend little or lots, do it with us.”