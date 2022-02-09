ROAN MOUNTAIN — One person was injured and transported to the hospital on Tuesday evening following an officer-involved shooting incident in the 200 block of Garland Road in Roan Mountain.
No law enforcement officers were reported to be injured in the shooting. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating the incident.
According to a TBI news release, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 9 p.m. of shots at a residence on Garland Road. The TBI said the preliminary investigation indicates that shortly after the arrival of the deputies, an individual began shooting, resulting in deputies returning fire. Members of the sheriff’s department Special Weapons and Tactics Team responded to the scene and made entry into the mobile home. A man with a gunshot wound was located inside the residence. He was airlifted to a local hospital. TBI reported that no deputies were injured in the incident.
The TBI agents were called to the scene at the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Ken Baldwin. The TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. The TBI new release said that throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with Baldwin for his review and consideration. It said the TBI acts solely as fact-finders in such cases and does not determine whether the actions of law enforcement officers were justified. It said that decision rests with the district attorney general who requested TBI involvement.
The sheriff’s office could not be reached for comment.
