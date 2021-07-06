One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in on Suncrest Drive in Gray Tuesday afternoon.
According to a Johnson City Police Department news release, the collision occurred about 3:46 p.m. near Gray Commons Court. Officers said that a 2004 Nissan Altima that was traveling north on Suncrest Drive crossed into the southbound lane into the path of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, striking the Silverado head-on.
Police said the driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the Silverado sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.
Names of those involved were being withheld pending notification of next of kin, the release said.
An investigation into the crash was being conducted by the department’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team.