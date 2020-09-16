Johnson City police confirmed they are investigating an early-morning shooting at an East Unaka Avenue residence.
Capt. Kevin Peters said officers were dispatched to 1007 E. Unaka Avenue around 6 a.m.
A woman had been shot by a man inside the residence.
“One person received a gunshot to the shoulder area. She was transported and treated. No life- threatening injuries,” Peters said.
Investigators have not determined what preceded the shooting of if the two lived there together, but they do know each other.
In a news release, police said they had identified a "person of interest" in the shooting and sought the public's assistance in the case.
Anyone having information is requested to contact the Johnson City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 434-6166 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at (423) 434-6158. To send a confidential tip, text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or send a tip by visiting www.citizenobserver.com. You can also send messages via the Johnson City Police Department website http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid/.
Peters said more information will be released as it becomes available.