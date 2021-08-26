The matriarch of a family trio convicted on two counts of first-degree murder in the so-called Facebook murders was granted a new trial after a judge ruled her trial attorney — who also represented her husband at a previous trial — had a conflict of interest by representing them both.
The post-conviction judge, William Acree, filed his ruling Wednesday in Washington County.
Barbara Potter, 69, of Mountain City, has been serving two life sentences alongside her daughter, Jenelle Potter, 38, in the Jan. 31, 2012, shooting deaths of Billy Payne, 36, and Billie Jean Hayworth, 23.
Payne and Hayworth were shot inside their Johnson County home early that morning while Payne was getting ready for work. Hayworth was holding their young son, but he was not injured. The Potter women were not present when the couple was killed, but they were convicted under a law of criminal responsibility, meaning their actions led to the murders.
Marvin “Buddy” Potter — husband of Barbara and father to Jenelle — was also convicted of the murders. He was tried in 2013, while his wife and daughter were tried together in 2015.
The case was a tangled web of jealousy, allegations of threats from Hayworth and Payne toward Jenelle Potter, emails between them all and even an alleged bounty for Jenelle’s murder. Jenelle Potter had a love interest in Payne and apparently wasn’t happy when he began dating Hayworth.
That led to discord between the one-time friends that prosecutors said ultimately ended in Payne and Hayworth’s deaths and the Potters being convicted of murder.
The case was dubbed the Facebook murders because Jenelle Potter was unfriended by Payne and Hayworth on the social media site.
Post Conviction Petition
Barbara Potter’s post-conviction attorney, Scott Shults, successfully argued that his client’s trial attorney, Randy Fallin, was deficient in representing her because he also had represented Marvin Potter.
When the Potter women went on trial in 2015, Marvin Potter’s case was still on appeal. Fallin’s argument at that trial was that Marvin Potter, convicted in 2013, had nothing to do with the murders. There were some discussions that he would testify at his wife’s trial, but ultimately he did not.
If he had testified while his case was on appeal, that would have upset that process because at his wife and daughter’s post-conviction hearing, he did testify. Marvin Potter said he shot Payne accidentally, but intentionally slit the man’s throat because of the threats Potter believed Payne had made toward Jenelle.
Acree heard testimony for this appeal over a three-day period in July.
Acree’s ruling stated that Fallin’s representation of both Marvin and Barbara Potter negated Barbara Potter of a fair trial.
In the 56-page opinion for Barbara Potter, Acree wrote:
“In her amended petition for post-conviction relief, Petitioner argues:
A. Trial counsel H. Randolph Fallin operated under a conflict of interest resulting from his representing both Petitioner and her husband, Marvin “Buddy” Potter. This conflict, Petitioner asserts, denied her a fair trial and also constituted the ineffective assistance of counsel;
B. Mr. Fallin rendered ineffective assistance of counsel at trial based on counsel’s other actions at trial and on appeal;
C. The State withheld exculpatory evidence, in violation of its obligations under Brady v. Maryland, thus denying Petitioner due process and a fair trial.”
The Brady case determined that prosecutors are required to turn over any evidence that would be in favor of the defendant. The judge did not find any fault on the Brady issue, but he did grant relief on the first two issues.
In another part of the ruling, Acree wrote:
“In this case, despite Mr. Fallin’s belief that no conflict of interest prevented him from representing both Barbara Potter and Marvin Potter, the Rules of Professional Conduct make clear that Mr. Fallin was required to explain the potential conflict to his clients and obtain informed consent in writing before Mr. Fallin could represent Barbara. Mr. Fallin made no effort to explain a potential conflict or obtain informed waivers from Barbara and Marvin.
The fact that Mr. Fallin failed to engage his clients in the required discussions regarding conflict of interest and waiver of the potential conflict does not, standing alone, entitle Petitioner to relief.
“In this case, it is clear to this Court that Mr. Fallin operated under a conflict of interest based on his concurrent representation of both Petitioner and her husband. Mr. Fallin asserted at the post-conviction hearing that there were no conflicting interests between Petitioner and her husband, but the testimony of the other witnesses and the evidence presented at the two trials paint a far different picture. The Potter spouses ultimately did not have the same defense; Mr. Potter’s defense at his trial was that he did not commit the crime, but someone else did. The evidence in this case was such that Barbara’s best defense would have been to argue that she did not commit the crime, and if her husband did commit the crime, she was unaware of her husband’s intentions, and therefore she did not assist or promote the offenses. Barbara could have argued that if her actions could have been construed as encouraging her husband to act, it resulted from her being duped or “catfished.” Petitioner also could have argued that if she was guilty of anything, she was guilty of lesser offenses. Counsel made no such arguments despite the evidence which was available to support the arguments. Furthermore, a conflict existed between counsel’s loyalties to Petitioner and her husband as clients and what can be described (for lack of a better phrase) as Mr. Fallin’s business relationship with the Potters. Mr. Fallin was not granted power of attorney over the Potter family assets — counsel’s daughter Jessica was. However, Jessica Fallin, in addition to being counsel’s daughter, was her father’s employee. It appears to this Court that Jessica Fallin exploited the lack of a written fee agreement between the Potters and Mr. Fallin, counsel’s lack of direct supervision over his daughter’s actions, and the Potters’ preoccupation with their legal issues to sell Potter family property (at least some of which was done in Mr. Fallin’s office) and otherwise appropriate Potter family finances to the tune of approximately $300,000 during the life of Mr. Fallin’s representation of the family. The Rules of Professional Conduct impute the actions of non-lawyers to their attorney employers.
The business relationship imputed to Mr. Fallin by her daughter’s actions was adverse to Petitioner and therefore barred by the Rules of Professional Conduct. Further suggesting Mr. Fallin was more aware of his daughter’s activities than he insisted at the post-conviction hearing, Mr. Fallin filed a motion to quash a subpoena related to a criminal investigation of Jessica, perhaps ending any potential investigation into the Fallins’ involvement with the Potters’ finances. In addition to the conflict between Mr. Fallin’s duties to the Potters as counsel and the Fallins’ business interests in the Potter property and finances, the system of dual representation and dual payment in this case appears to have created in Mr. Fallin’s mind the impression that Marvin and Barbara were “in this together.” Accordingly, Mr. Fallin chose to view the couples’ legal fortunes as one and the same rather than recognizing the distinct prosecutorial theories involved in the spouses cases and pursuing the different defenses required to rebut the different theories of prosecution. Considering this evidence, the Court concludes Mr. Fallin operated under a conflict of interest in representing both Barbara and Marvin Potter in this case.”
Shults, who represented Barbara Potter in this part of her appeal, said his client was entitled to due process and independent counsel for her trial.
“If you can show trial counsel had a conflict of interest, then you didn’t have independent representation. We’re guaranteed that in our Constitution,” Shults said.
“If you can show the attorney had a conflict of interest, then prejudice is presumed. At that point all you need to show is that conflict adversely affected your attorney’s performance.
“By being able to show conflict of interest, we were able to show ineffective assistance of counsel.”
Assistant District Attorney Dennis Brooks said he will have to talk with District Attorney Ken Baldwin to determine the state’s next step, but appealing the ruling could be an issue.
“We’d have the right to appeal that, but if a judge sets forth sound legal reasoning, it’s hard to win an appeal,” Brooks said. “I walked away from that (post-conviction) hearing myself having concerns about that representation.”
Jenelle Potter’s convictions were upheld in a separate opinion issued by Acree.