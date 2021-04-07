The eight-county Northeast Tennessee region reported 138 new COVID-19 cases and Ballad Health reported a seven-day, system-wide test positivity just under 14% on Wednesday.
Ballad’s coverage area includes 21 counties in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
One new death was reported in Washington County.
Numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report for Wednesday:
Northeast Tennessee
• One new death (in Washington County) and 138 new cases for the eight-county region.
• New cases by county: 40 in Washington; 33 in Sullivan; 19 in Hawkins; 17 in Greene; 14 in Carter; 10 in Johnson; four in Unicoi; and one in Hancock.
• Active cases by county: 473 in Sullivan; 400 in Washington; 142 in Greene; 127 in Carter; 110 in Hawkins; 33 in Unicoi; 29 in Johnson; and nine in Hancock.
Tennessee
• Nine new deaths and 1,497 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 11,976 deaths and 819,505 cases.
• 97% of total cases (794,716) were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
Positive rates
Statewide: 5.82% of the 17,977 new test results reported statewide on Wednesday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: As of Wednesday, 13.9% over the prior seven days for the health system’s 21-county service area.
Seven-day averages
Statewide: 1,095 average new cases over the past seven days (the number was 1,211 on March 7).
Sullivan County: 37 average new cases over the past seven days (the number was 30 on March 7).
The seven other counties of Northeast Tennessee: 83 average new cases over the past seven days (the number was 39 on March 7).
Vaccinations
Numbers of vaccine doses given by county, to date, in Northeast Tennessee, (and percentage of that county’s population who have completed doses required), according to the TDH website as updated on Friday:
Sullivan — 79,551 doses (20.37%)
Hawkins — 23,084 (15.87%)
Washington — 72,972 (21.55%)
Carter — 21,811 (15.34%)
Unicoi — 9,564 (21.26%)
Johnson — 6,591 (13.74%)
Greene — 31,156 (17.54%)
Hancock — 2,384 (14.87%)
(Population based on 2019 figures.)