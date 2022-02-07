The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Monday death as a homicide after a body was removed from the Nolichucky Gorge Campgrounds, according to Sheriff Mike Hensley.

Hensley said the department received a call around 9 a.m. that gave them reason to believe someone had been killed. Hensley said a body was removed from the property Monday afternoon and a suspect had been detained.

“We had reason to believe that someone had committed a murder and we do have that person detained,” Hensley said.

Hensley said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s forensic team was on the scene to help with the investigation.

“It’s a very fluid investigation,” Hensley said.

The identities of the victim and the suspect had not been released as of Monday night.

Recommended Videos

FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP. 

Tags

Recommended for you