A man is in custody after a shooting in Unicoi early Thursday morning left one victim dead.
“911 received a call that there was a shooting in the Marbleton community,” said Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley. “When my officers arrived they found a female that had been shot and was deceased, and the suspect was still at the scene. The officers took the suspect into custody.”
According to Hensley, the suspect is currently being held in the Unicoi County Jail on murder charges. The Town of Unicoi Police Department and the TBI assisted the Sheriff’s Office on the scene.
“The investigation is continuing,” said Hensley.
No further details are available at this time.