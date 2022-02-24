ELIZABETHTON — Carter County received over 1.5 inches of rain on Thursday and is in a flood watch until Friday afternoon, but the Carter County Highway Department said on Thursday that there has only been one damaged road in the county.
Shannon Burchett, assistant road superintendent for the county, said the only washed out road was on Charity Hill Road, off H. Heaton Road in the Siam Community. “We had a tile wash out. It was a tile we had just put in a few months ago,” Burchett said.
Burchett said department personnel were kept busy keeping clogged drainage tiles unstopped and flowing during the rainy day, but there was no other road damage or flooding.
That could change as more rain is in the forecast. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the region through Friday afternoon. The flood watch said “excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks."
The National Weather Service went on to say: “with saturated soils and high streamflows, the region is vulnerable for flooding. A slow moving boundary will bring long duration rain to the watch area through Friday morning. Total additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be possible across the watch area."