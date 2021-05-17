One ACRE Café, 603 W. Walnut St., will reopen its dining room to the public on June 1.
Officials with the community eatery, which has offered curbside service since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of its dining room on March 18, 2020, say they are excited to welcome patrons back into their dining room.
“We are absolutely ecstatic to have people back under our roof to share a meal and fellowship,” Ashley Cavender, the volunteer and development coordinator at One ACRE Café, said Monday.
Cavender said the staff will be wearing face masks inside the building and the restaurant is “respectfully requesting” that patrons do the same out of courtesy for their fellow diners.
She said the café will still have social distancing and sanitizing protocols in place and asks that the community “be patient as we transition to dining room seating.” As a result, One ACRE is not taking booked parties or large groups at this time.
Cavender also said take-out meals will still be an option at the eatery.
The café opened in 2013 to address hunger and food insecurity in the community. It uses a model created by the One World Everybody Eats Foundation.
The restaurant’s menu includes suggested donation amounts for those who can pay or pay it forward. It also relies on donations and volunteer support from area churches and civic clubs.
Since closing its dining room last year, One ACRE has provided free curbside meals in the restaurant’s parking lot. On June 1, it will resume dine-in services weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a limited menu.
One ACRE will bring back the portion sizes of small, medium and large at suggested donations of $5, $7 or $9 dollars. For customers who are unable to pay for their lunch, One ACRE provides them with the option to volunteer at the café to cover the cost of their meal.
Children will continue to be able to eat for free.
Cavender said volunteers continue to be an essential part of One ACRE’s day-to-day operations. She hopes many of the volunteers who have helped the café during the pandemic will continue to do so as it transitions back to dining room service.
Additional volunteers will be phased in as the transition to dine-in service progresses. For more information about volunteering, contact Cavender at volunteer@oneacrecafe.org or call 483-0517.