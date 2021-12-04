With the omicron coronavirus variant spreading rapidly around the globe, local health experts are concerned about the impact it may have on the region — a region that was already devastated by the delta variant just months ago and appears to be in the early stages of a third surge in infections.
The variant, which was first sequenced by South African scientists late last month, has already spread to dozens of countries, including the United States. It has been found in at least six states, including California and New York. While it's unknown whether the variant causes more severe illness or significantly reduces the efficacy of vaccines, it may be more transmissible than the delta variant.
"At this point, the mantra is we don't know yet, other than probably either it is easier spread or it somehow got into a population that hadn't previously been exposed, which I think it unlikely," said Dr. Randy Wykoff, dean of the College of Public Health at East Tennessee State University.
Wykoff also expressed his concern that as the virus continues to spread it raises the chance a more lethal variant will pop up, something he's done for months.
"Hopefully some folks will look at this and say this is a reminder that this thing hasn't gone away," Wykoff said.
A more immediate concern, however, is the current rise in test positivity rate, infections and hospitalizations across the region — a trend Ballad Health's Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Amit Vashist called "worrisome." Vashist also said Ballad's in-house modeling shows hospitalizations could reach 300 in a matter of weeks if current trends hold.
"All these indicators are blinking red, and it's hard to see us going any other route but to go significantly up," Vashist said. "The next few weeks are going to be very, very crucial."
Vashist said that the numbers indicate the region is in the early stages of a third surge, which would be a crushing realization for exhausted healthcare workers who've had little to no time to recover from the last surge that only began to wane in September. While hospitalizations fell dramatically from their peak in mid-September, they never dropped below 135 and have risen 54.8% since then.
"Make no mistake, our frontline caregivers are tired," Vashist said. "They are demoralized having to face these waves again and again, folks not following or respecting the public health guidelines, not getting vaccinated and I think our caregivers are coming to a breaking point.
"Many have done so already, and there is only so much we can take," he continued.
The region is also seeing a marked increase in new cases, though the recent increase in its seven-day average of new cases is likely inflated due a dropoff in testing and reporting around the Thanksgiving holiday. Prior to Thanksgiving, the region's seven-day new case average was at its highest point since mid-October before declining by 16% from Nov. 24-26. It's now at its highest point since Oct. 3, with the region seeing its most new cases reported since Sept. 22 on Nov. 29 — both increases likely inflated due to the holiday backlog.
The same trend played out last year as well, with cases skyrocketing in the days following the holiday also due to a lack of testing and a backlog in cases.
As they've done for the last year, both Vashist and Wykoff recommended people who haven't yet been vaccinated do so, and also recommended those who haven't yet gotten a booster get one.
"My request to the community is to consider getting vaccinated if you have not already," Vashist said. "If you have gotten vaccinated and are six months or more out from your second dose of the mRNA vaccine or you're two months out of your (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, please consider getting boosted as your immunity may have waned or decreased a little bit."
For those who may not see the importance in getting vaccinated, Vashist said it's important to recognize that the number of hospitalizations and deaths are more than just numbers.
"Statistics and numbers cease to become statistics and numbers as soon as you, your loved one or your friend becomes one of them," Vashist said, "and that's when the reality hits home."