Olive Oil Divine LLC of Johnson City, a locally owned minority business focusing on world-class gourmet foods, announced Thursday that it is now partnering with Food City.
Area Food City supermarkets will offer several flavors of Olive Oil Divine’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Aged Italian Balsamic Vinegar for sale, as well as through its GoCart curbside pickup. Olive Oil Divine products can be found in the cooking oil section of Food City locations in Abingdon and Bristol, Virginia, and Boones Creek, Bristol, Gray, Johnson City, Jonesborough, and Kingsport. Product rollout has already begun, with plans to add additional locations in the near future.
Olive Oil Divine’s co-owner, Greg Mueller, said “82% of Americans have been cooking at home more since the pandemic began, and that 35% of them are overwhelmingly ecstatic about their new-found passion for healthier shopping choices, Our products and cooking online recipes are key to making them ‘Kitchen Heroes.’ Now Food City shoppers can make healthy gourmet meals they never thought possible.”
Food City officials said they are proud to offer their customers these premium, top-quality products from Olive Oil Divine.
“Food City is committed to providing our loyal customers with top-quality products and we’re excited to have the opportunity to partner with a regional favorite like Olive Oil Divine to offer our shoppers a premium, locally sourced product,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.
Olive Oil Divine is not your typical “olive oil store.” A single store founded in 2014 by locals Greg and Shirley Mueller of Bluff City, was purposefully designed to be an independent store, not a franchise. This has helped Olive Oil Divine become recognized as the region’s go-to artisan and craft-batch gourmet store. The difference in the taste and quality of their products is evident when one visits their store for free tastings.
Olive Oil Divine’s products
Olive Oil Divine’s mission includes offering healthy, all-natural, preservative free products. Their product line includes:
• First cold pressed extra virgin olive oil
• Aged Italian balsamic vinegar
• Hand-made pastas
• Hand-stuffed olives
• Hand-blended spices, rubs and seasonings
• Balsamic-based barbecue sauces
• Balsamic-based hot sauces
• Locally crafted wine vinegars
• Gift baskets, boxes & bags
• Custom gifting & labeling solutions (corporate and private)
• Kitchen gadgets and gift sets
• Free online recipes that can be printed or downloaded
More about Olive Oil Divine
• Olive Oil Divine has proven its business professionalism by winning the distinguished K.O.S.B.E. Excellence in Business award in 2017.
• Olive Oil Divine has won the Johnson City Press “Best Specialty Retailer” award in 2018 and 2020.
• Olive Oil Divine has surpassed 23 million ml’s of oil & balsamic sold since opening their single store in 2015.
• Olive Oil Divine offers more than 250 food products in its Johnson City retail location.
• Olive Oil Divine offers cooking tips, recipes and cooking classes presented by the region’s top restaurant chefs (to resume once the pandemic allows).
• Olive Oil Divine sources its products from only small family-owned farms and producers who utilize age-old traditional production methods.
• Olive Oil Divine sources its aged balsamic vinegar exclusively from Italy.
• Olive Oil Divine sources only products that are non-GMO, preservative free with all natural ingredients.
• Olive Oil Divine products are also used by chefs of several local restaurants, such as Blackthorn Club, Wellington’s, Mid City Grill, Southern Craft BBQ and Label.
• Olive Oil Divine LLC, 2517 N Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601 423-707-7087
• Woman owned: Shirley Mueller (Co-owner/founder) shirley@oliveoildivine.com or direct: 423-341-7384.
• Veteran owned: Greg Mueller (Co-owner/founder): greg@oliveoildivine.com or direct: 423-491-1978.
• www.facebook.com/oliveoildivine
• www.instagram.com/oliveoildivine/