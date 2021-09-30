Washington County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Ohio man on drug charges after he sped away from an attempted traffic stop Wednesday, Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen said in a press release.
Deputies tried to pull over a vehicle with a license plate registered to a different vehicle. The driver, later identified as Ricardo Lewis, 43, sped off and drove around a house in the 2700 block of Tenn. Highway 107.
Lewis jumped out and ran, but deputies caught up with him and took him into custody.
K9 Rico and his handler Deputy Kenny Harless arrived on the scene and the dog alerted to the vehicle, giving officers probable cause to search it.
Deputies reportedly found methamphetamine in the car and also determined the vehicle was stolen from Ohio.
Lewis was charged with motor vehicle theft, simple possession of methamphetamine, evading arrest, driving on a revoked license and improper registration.
He was being held in the Washington County Detention Center on $17,000 bond. He was arraigned on the charges Thursday, and his next court appearance is scheduled for later in October.