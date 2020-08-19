Local health officials say masks are essential in slowing the spread of COVID-19, but the widespread use of disposable masks has created some concern over pollution.
Since the novel coronavirus pandemic began months ago, conservationists have warned that masks could worsen pollution in ecosystems and litter within municipalities.
According to a June report from the Guardian, enormous quantities of disposable masks and gloves had already been found “floating like jellyfish” in the ocean and scattered throughout seabeds, adding to existing plastic waste that threatens aquatic life. Disposable masks can be found first discarded in parking lots and sidewalks, eventually finding their way into local ecosystems.
Johnson City Solid Waste Manager Hal Crawford said residents are asked to throw disposable masks away in trash cans. He said recycling bins with hazardous waste such as used personal protective equipment will not be picked up.
“We want them to be disposed of in their trash cans,” he said. “Our trucks are automated so our workers don’t touch those trash cans.”
Crawford emphasized that it’s important to properly dispose of used masks to help keep city workers and the public safe from COVID-19.
“We will not ask our employees to handle those materials,” he said. “We absolutely have been trying to minimize contact with our employees with anything that’s been contaminated.”
Johnson City Public Works Director Phil Pindzola said this new source of litter hasn’t been a notable issue at Johnson City’s public parks.
He said the problem hasn’t been on his radar, adding that park officials usually have “bigger fish to fry” when it comes to litter such as old syringes and other hazardous waste.
Northeast Tennessee Health Office Director David Kirschke said it’s best to avoid contact with used personal protective equipment.
“Discarded face masks and gloves could potentially be contaminated with coronavirus, so the public should generally avoid touching them,” he said.
“Disposal of discarded masks and gloves should be done by someone with gloves and/or a trash grabber tool.”