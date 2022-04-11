Officials with the Washington County Highway Department want candidates to know that placing their campaign signs on a public right-of-way is a definite no-no.
Washington County Road Superintendent John B. Deakins Jr. told county commissioners recently that his department has sent a second letter to all candidates on the May 3 primary ballot reminding them of where they can properly place their campaign signs.
“They are popping up like dandelions at intersections,” Deakins said, noting his mowing crews will soon begin their work. “I don’t care whose they are, we will be taking them down.”
The highway superintendent said the metal posts on the campaign signs can puncture the tires of the tractors with mowers that cut grass in medians and along roadsides.
“We lost two tires last year, at a cost of $2,300,” Deakins said.
Deakins said campaign signs that are removed are taken to one of the county Highway Department’s four block zones before they are sent to the department’s offices at 608 Depot St., Jonesborough, where candidates can claim them.
Local public works officials say incorrectly placed campaign signs can create a sight impairment for drivers and a safety hazard for mowing crews.
Washington County has a long-standing policy on the placement of campaign signs and Johnson City is among a number of local governments that have adopted strict ordinances to deal with signs of all types.
Johnson City’s code enforcement officials will remove a campaign sign if it is found to be in blatant violation of the rules. Those signs are pulled up and taken to the city’s garage, where candidates can collect them. Signs that are not claimed are taken to the landfill.
Officials advise candidates and their supporters to always ask for permission from the owner of the property before placing a campaign sign at the site.
In general, the following rules apply to the placement of campaign signs:
• Signs are not allowed on public property, such as on schools grounds.
• Utility poles and sidewalks usually mark right-of-way boundaries. Signs placed between the sidewalk and street curb or between utility poles and street curbs will be removed.
• Signs may not be posted on controlled-access roads, such as Interstate Highway 26 or State of Franklin Road. That includes the inside fenced boundary areas of roadways and at intersections.
• Signs may not be posted on telephone, power or streetlight poles.
• Vehicles or trailers parked on a right-of-way for the primary purpose of displaying political signage are prohibited.
• Signs are not allowed in the medians between traffic lanes.
Early voting for the May 3 primary begins Wednesday and ends April 28.