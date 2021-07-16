Three local law enforcement agencies have been looking for a man who may have drowned Tuesday in Boone Lake.
Washington County deputies responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle in the 300 block of Carroll Creek Road around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. The property is adjacent to Boone Lake.
Rescuers are looking for David Schreck, white male, 32 years of age. He is 6’1” approximately 200 lbs, brown hair with hazel eyes, who hasn’t been seen since that night.
According to authorities, neighbors reported hearing a male in distress and a female telling the male to float on his back. The female was found and arrested on the other side of the lake later that morning.
Since responding to the initial call, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Underwater Investigation Team, and Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency have searched the area using drivers, underwater drones and boats equipped with sonar.
On the first day of searching, an article of clothing was found by Investigators which was confirmed to be from the victim.
The female provided statements of the incident to investigators and is cooperating.
No foul play is suspected but the WCSO has asked the public to be on the lookout for Shreck and that boaters at Boone Lake to be aware of this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 423-788-1414.