A Johnson City police officer’s daughter was cleared by a Washington County grand jury of any wrongdoing for shooting a man earlier this year after he pointed a gun at her.
District Attorney General Ken Baldwin confirmed that the grand jury reviewed evidence from the April 24 shooting that happened in the Cherry Street parking lot around 2:30 a.m.
According to Baldwin, Cheyenne Marie Rooker shot Levon Hinton once in the back as he walked toward a group of people he’d been in an altercation with earlier that morning.
When Johnson City police arrived at the scene and realized Rooker, the daughter of a city police officer, was involved, they immediately called Baldwin. He asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to handle the case.
“The altercation event and her involvement were entirely unrelated,” Baldwin said. “He had gotten into an altercation over a group of people he thought was giving (another) woman a hard time.”
Hinton was assaulted by several other men, but he was able to get away and to his vehicle. Instead of leaving, Hinton apparently got a gun.
“At some point four shots were fired ... we don’t know who did that,” Baldwin said. “He went to his automobile — you would have to infer he got a handgun — and he headed back toward the nightclub.”
Rooker, who was not a part of the group with which Hinton clashed, was outside her vehicle after leaving a different downtown bar.
“She had left a different nightclub and was going home when she heard those four gunshots. She put her handgun in the back of her waistband and went into the direction of where the shots were heard,” Baldwin said.
That’s when she and Hinton encountered each other face-to-face.
“We have video where he pulled out his handgun and pointed it at her and she had her hands up. You can see her holding her hands up with him pointing what appears to be a handgun at her,” he said.
Rooker told investigators that Hinton asked if she was one of the group he’d been involved with earlier. She told him she wasn’t, and he turns to go toward that group of people,” Baldwin said.
Rooker told investigators that she heard Hinton “racking” his gun — evidence that was later recovered in the area where Rocker said it happened — and then had his gun down by his side.
As Hinton walked toward the group he’d been in an altercation with, Rooker apparently made the decision that she needed to take action to protect those people.
“She decided to shoot him,” Baldwin said. The bullet hit Hinton in the back of his shoulder and through his jaw.
“He was facing away from her,” Baldwin said. “The law in Tennessee is if you have a reasonable belief that a person is going to shoot and/or kill or seriously injure another person, you have a right to employ deadly force.
“It only has to be potential harm in her mind or anybody’s mind. It’s called defense of another. It’s the same as defending yourself,” he said.
After he was shot, Hinton fell, dropping the gun, and rolled down a small bank adjacent to the parking lot. By that time, police had arrived on scene and called for medical assistance. Baldwin also said that both Hinton and Rooker had been drinking earlier that evening, but there was no evidence to indicate alcohol affected Rooker’s actions.
“We’re satisfied with the findings of the grand jury … I concur in the finding,” Baldwin said. “I think the grand jury decided she had a reason to believe he was going to shoot somebody and hurt or kill them.
“If they had recommended she be charged with a criminal offense, I’d have gotten a pro tem to prosecute the case.”
Baldwin said Tennessee law is specific about a person’s right to defend themselves or another person if they feel they or someone else is in imminent danger.
Rooker did not have a handgun carry permit, Baldwin said, but state law also does not require that in a self-defense or defense of another situation. It is also legal to carry a weapon in a vehicle without a permit, he said.
The incident happened months prior to a new state law that eliminates any need for a permit to carry a weapon concealed or in the open.