With the Johnson City Convention and Visitors Bureau preparing to split from the Johnson City Area Chamber of Commerce, Chamber CEO Bob Cantler said his organization won’t be losing its influence over promoting regional tourism.
“I think we’re still going to be partnering on that, and we’ll still be working with them,” Cantler said. “When you’re recruiting tourists, a lot of that marketing looks the same when we’re recruiting young professionals to move here.”
Johnson City commissioners, who have the authority to decide how to spend the city’s occupancy tax dollars, voted on Oct. 1 to support separating the Convention and Visitors Bureau, which spends city hotel and motel tax dollars to foster tourism, from the Chamber of Commerce.
A portion of the city’s occupancy tax dollars has been for years funneled through the Chamber to support the bureau. The Chamber also provides overhead, and the lobby of the Chamber’s building at 603 E. Market St. has served as the city visitor’s center, a spot that officials have said isn’t as visible as they would like.
In addition to the organization’s normal activities, Cantler said, retaining and recruiting young professionals is one of three goals identified in the Chamber’s strategic plan, which the organization is still in the process of finalizing. The other two goals are providing small business support and assisting with regional economic development.
“There’s still going to be an alliance between the organizations,” Cantler said. “It’s embedded more in the city’s marketing department than with the Chamber. They’re not going to be in a complete silo.”
Following its decision last week, the City Commission will appoint the board of directors of the visitors bureau, and the commission and city manager will hold positions on the board. The city and CVB will form an agreement that clearly outlines goals and expectations, requirements for periodic reporting and a funding method.
The new organization will also work with the city’s communications and marketing department to advertise the area and host events. Employees in the marketing department will also share space with visitors bureau staff, being located in a building that includes an “adequate and appropriate” visitors center.
With the will of commissioners now known, visitors bureau officials are now waiting from direction from the city about how to move forward.
CVB Executive Director Brenda Whitson said she and bureau chair Andy Marquart are planning to meet with city staff next week to discuss next steps: What the structure will look like, operations, the time frame for the city commission to appoint a new board of directors and other topics.
“We have not finalized any specific location for the site for the offices and visitors center,” she said.
When it comes to the new building, Marquart said all options are on the table, but the desire is to be more centrally located in the downtown area.
With staff initially estimating at the meeting last week that it could take several months to formally separate the entities, Marquart said separating the CVB will involve ironing out the structure of the organization and then finalizing all the necessary paperwork, such as getting an employee identification number. Much of that, however, will depend on conversations with the city.
“We were directed to move quickly, and I think we’re in mindset that we need to do that,” Marquart said. “I think the main thing is we need to understand at the end of the day what this entity looks like in the mind’s eye of the city, and that’s going to direct what steps we take next.”
Additionally, Cantler said the Chamber still needs to pay back a $60,000 inter-company loan lent to the organization from the CVB’s reserves. In the process of unwinding the two organizations, Cantler said, the Chamber is evaluating how to make the CVB whole. Despite the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Cantler noted that the Chamber is in a better financial position today than it has been in the past.
Marquart said many communities have traditionally struggled with conceptualizing what tourism means for economic development. Residents don’t see their city being advertised on billboards or in ads popping up in other communities.
By strengthening the local tourism industry, Marquart hopes more people will come in and spend money in the community, generating more income for the city.
“The more tourism we can drive, the more money we save our local citizens with tax revenues,” Marquart said.