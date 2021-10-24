Today’s Target insert in your newspaper will be the last.
The company has chosen to pursue other advertising avenues.
“To be clear, the absence of Target inserts in the Johnson City Press is a decision made entirely by Target,” said Rick Thomason, publisher of the Press. “We regret Target’s decision for our faithful readers who depend on their newspaper inserts for information about sales at various businesses.
“We hope that at some time in the future Target will again realize the value of getting their advertising in front of our loyal readership.”
Target has provided their standard, automated customer service number — 1-800-440-0680 — where customers may register their complaints.