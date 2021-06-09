Carol Swain, an author, lecturer and former political science professor at Princeton and Vanderbilt universities, will be the featured speaker at a fundraising dinner for the East Tennessee Republican Club.
The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, at the Blackthorn Club, 1501 Ridges Club Drive, Jonesborough.
Swain will be speaking on the topic: “Cancel culture, equity boards and critical race theory.” Tickets are $50 a person, and there is limited seating for the event.
To purchase a ticket, go the club’s website at ETRClub.net, or visit its Facebook page.
Tickets for the fundraiser can also be purchased by calling East Tennessee Republican Club leaders Suzy Williams at 943-1563, Wanda May at 741-5000 or Anita Taylor at 943-0180.
Swain, who holds a doctorate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is the host of the podcast, “Be the People,” and of the internet talk show, “Conversations with Dr. Carol Swain,” on YouTube and Rumble.
She has also authored or edited nine books. Her work, “Black Faces, Black Interests” has won three national awards.
Her book, “The New White Nationalism in America,” was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize.
Swain’s book, “Be the People: A Call to Reclaim America’s Faith and Promise,” has been re-released this year with a new introduction and audio version.
In addition to being a former political science professor, Swain has also taught at Vanderbilt University’s law school.
She was a candidate for mayor of Nashville in 2018 and in 2019.
Swain’s opinion pieces have been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal.