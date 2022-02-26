ELIZABETHTON — While the list of all the candidates who will appear on the ballot for the Carter County Republican Primary in May and the General Election in August has now been determined, there is still some question who will be the candidates in some races. That is because it is not too late to qualify as a write-in candidate. Because there are a few county commission and constable races where there are not enough candidates who qualified to be on the ballot, that means some write-in candidates will win election.
In the contests for the Carter County Commission, there will be three seats contested in each of the county’s eight districts. However, there are three districts in which only two candidates have qualified to be listed on the ballot: Those are in the 2nd, 5th, and 8th, although an independent candidate will be running in the 8th District in the August general election. But there are still two vacancies, and a write-in candidate could fill those seats in the 2nd and 5th Districts. There is a similar situation in the constable races in the 2nd and 8th District, where a write-in candidate could fill a vacancy on the ballot.
While voters has traditionally written in the names of Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck in just about every election of the last century, “The Carter County Voter Information Handbook” says that “any person trying to receive a party nomination or be elected by write-in ballot must complete a notice to the county election commission of each county of the district requesting that his or her ballots be counted no later than 50 days before the primary or 50 days before a general election.”
The deadline for write-ins for the primary election is March 14. Tracy Tanner-Harris, administrator of election for Carter County, said there are a few other deadlines. She said there are two people who are interested in mounting write-in campaigns for election to the county highway superintendent post. She said candidates for that job must submit required documentation to the Tennessee Highway Officials Certification Board by Monday. The board was created to ensure candidates for the office of chief highway administrative officer in a county are qualified.
Tanner-Harris also said there are deadlines for citizens who are interested in voting in the upcoming primary, but are not registered. She said the last day to register for the primary is April 4. She said the last day to request an absentee ballot is April 26.
The early voting period for the upcoming primary will take place from Wednesday, April 13, until Thursday, April 28. All early voting will take place at the offices of the Carter County Election Commission, 116 Holston Ave. Times for the polls to be open each day have not yet been determined.