Northeast Tennessee weathered the omicron surge and is now firmly on the back end of what was — in terms of new infections and hospitalizations — its worst surge to date.
Cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 in the region are on the decline, while governments across the country and the world are relaxing mask and vaccine requirements and looking ahead at a post-pandemic society. While people may be optimistic that the pandemic is nearing an end, nobody truly knows what the future of the pandemic has in store — whether this is the end of the pandemic, or just the end of the most recent surge.
"I think trying to predict the pandemic at this point is fraught with difficulties," said Dr. Randy Wykoff, dean of East Tennessee State University's College of Public Health.
Wykoff, who closely tracks national and global trends and produces weekly pandemic updates, said the death rate is declining globally and nationally, which is encouraging, but "nobody knows if there's going to be another omicron-type variant, or one that's more lethal."
"I'm glad it's coming down," Wykoff said of case and death rates, "(but) I think the reality is, you know, if you look at the sawtooth or the wave-like pattern of the pandemic, it's surprisingly irregular and therefore surprisingly difficult to predict."
Ballad Health Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift echoed Wykoff, saying "I wish we could predict what was going to happen."
"We don't know what the future holds," Swift said. "And while I hope the future holds just an endemic state that we become very accustomed to that we can manage, we don't know if we're there yet, and we won't know for months on end."
Swift said health experts do not know what the next variant may bring, and said BA.2 — a sub-variant of omicron that, while not new, appears to be more transmissible but not more severe — is being closely monitored. Swift said her team members are trying to gather as much information about the variant as they can, and are preparing for the possibility of another surge while taking a breath as the omicron surge recedes.
"It's hard to say when we're going to reach that endemic stage," Swift said. "The quicker people get vaccinated, I think the quicker you're going to see that happen as you reduce circulation in the area.
"There's so much that depends on what this virus does, and all of us in public health and in health care wish we knew and wish we could give those answers, but honestly we don't know yet," Swift continued, "and we'll just have to kind of monitor and watch it as we go through this pandemic."
Wykoff didn't try to predict when we'd reach an endemic stage of the pandemic, again pointing to the difficulty in predicting what the virus will do next.
"It's just right now we're in the middle of an unknown phenomenon that doesn't seem to have a predictable pattern, and that's a tough thing to deal with — intellectually, politically, socially," he said.
How, then, do everyday people move on? Do they continue to strictly mask up and socially distance? Or do they go back to how things were before the pandemic?
"I think a lot of people want it to be one or the other," Swift said. "I think it's a mixture of both. I don't think we're asking people to stay home and never go out and not live their lives. That's not the message anymore. We have vaccines, we have good treatment options and we know so much more about this virus than we knew two years ago, and so that changes things.
"That information helps us change our guidance and evolve, but at the same time we don't have to throw away all precautions and just live like the virus isn't here. You can still safely do things, you can take extra precautions, you can get the vaccine and booster — and that goes a long way. I think a lot of it comes down to individual choices and risk and assessing who's in your bubble and who's in your circle of life."