A flood watch has been issued for Northeast Tennessee as the remnants of what was Hurricane Ida move through the area on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, local emergency responders and utility repair crews are on standby to assist in Louisiana and other areas that were damaged by the strong winds and heavy rains spawned by the Category 4 hurricane.
Downgraded to a tropical storm, the remains of Ida are projected to move into the Tennessee Valley by mid morning Tuesday. Kyle Snowdin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown, said the storm could dump between 1 and 2 inches of rain in the Johnson City area by late Wednesday.
He said the rainfall will be “persistent” and the storm could also produce a few thunderstorms in the region. There is a 90% chance of rain during the two-day period.
As a result, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch from Tuesday morning until Wednesday afternoon for portions of Northeast Tennessee, including Johnson, Carter, Greene, Unicoi and Washington counties.
Snowdin said some wind gusts could accompany the storm, with the strongest winds likely to be felt in the higher elevations. He said the winds “shouldn’t be anything too severe.”
Several groups in Northeast Tennessee were also preparing Monday to lend a hand in areas of the Gulf Coast ravaged by Ida. Tennessee’s District 1 Urban Search and Rescue Task Force’s swift water rescue team was placed on standby for possible deployment to assist Louisiana first responders in the search and rescue efforts.
Washington County Emergency Management Agency Director Rusty Sells said the team, which is composed of members from the Washington County/Johnson City EMS, Johnson City Fire Department, Kingsport Fire Department, Kingsport Lifesaving Crew and Bristol Fire Department, recently received state certification in swift water rescue.
Sells said a portion of the team, approximately a dozen people, are ready to head out if he got word of an active deployment.
In addition to getting their personal gear ready to go, team members also had boats and other swift water equipment secured and hooked up to trucks as part of the stand-by status.
Officials with BrightRidge said the electric utility had not sent any of its line repair personnel to the storm damaged area as of late Monday afternoon, but it was monitoring the situation through the Tennessee Valley Public Power Association.
“If called upon and local conditions permit, we will respond,” BrightRidge spokesperson Tim Whaley said.
Meanwhile, 320 soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard were activated in response to Hurricane Ida.
Personnel from the Tennessee Army National Guard’s 251st Military Police Co. in Lexington and Savannah, 1172nd Transportation Co. in Memphis and Waynesboro, and the 1176th Transportation Co. in Dresden, Jacksboro and Smyrna are preparing to depart for Louisiana to assist with relief and recovery operations.
Officials say the Tennessee Guardsmen will assist with security in the impacted areas, provide high water vehicles to support rescue and recovery operations and provide vehicles to transport citizens out of destroyed communities.