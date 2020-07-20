Northeast Tennessee, for the second-straight day and 13th time this month, set a new single-day record for new novel coronavirus infections in the region on Monday.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers:
- 131 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 1,621.
- New cases by county: Carter 26, Greene 14, Hancock 2, Hawkins 6, Johnson 0, Sullivan 40, Unicoi 3 and Washington 40.
- 13 total deaths in the upper eight counties.
- 26 new recoveries for a total of 684.
- 924 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- Active cases by county: Carter 144, Greene 121, Hancock 25, Hawkins 86, Johnson 14, Sullivan 208, Unicoi 16 and Washington 310.
Analysis:
The 131 new infections reported is the highest single-day increase the region has seen thus far, breaking the previous record of 108 set on Sunday. There are more than 900 active infections in Northeast Tennessee, and it's possible the region could surpass 1,000 active cases tomorrow.
After setting a single-week record for new infections last week with 546, today's total already puts the region at nearly a quarter of that total. Active infections have increased by 763.5% since July 1, and the region has already recorded more than 1,000 new infections this month. Active infections out-number recoveries by 105.
There were nine new hospitalizations reported on Monday, the second-highest single-day total of the pandemic. There were 10 new hospitalizations reported on July 16. Ballad Health reported 70 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 across their system, an increase of six from Friday's total.
Carter, Greene, Sullivan and Washington Counties are all in the red zone for substantial spread as it pertains to the reopening of schools, according to reopening plans from the school systems. Carter County schools do not have a defined threshold, but Elizabethton City Schools does. Greene County's reopening plan states they must have three consecutive days of 11-plus cases per 100,000 people to reach the red. Today is day number one.
Hancock County is well into other counties' "red zones," but does not include thresholds in its school reopening plan. Because it is so sparsely populated, the 24 new infections its reported over the last week can swing its numbers quickly. Unicoi County also does not include thresholds, but is in neighboring counties' the yellow zone. Hawkins County's red zone threshold is 15 cases per 100,000.
No new deaths were reported in the upper eight counties Monday.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers:
- 1,639 new cases for a total of 79,754 since tracking began in March. 78,970 confirmed and 784 probable.
- 4 new deaths reported for a total of 847.
- 31 new hospitalizations for a total of 3,712 over the course of the pandemic. As of July 19, there were 971 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 397 more listed as pending.
- 17,840 new tests for a total of 1,214,383.
- 1,655 new recoveries for a total of 45,974.
Analysis:
New infections in the state have dropped for two-straight days, though that does not necessarily mean the curve is flattening. A similar two-day trend occurred July 10-12, and the state set a weekly record for new the following week.
Active cases in the state also decreased, albeit extremely marginally, for the first time since July 6. Active cases remain at more than double what they were on July 1.
Hospital capacity is increasing after weeks of increased hospitalizations. Across the state, 22% of floor beds are available, as are 19% of intensive care beds. Ventilator capacity is falling, however, down to 67% after hovering at 70% for several weeks.
New hospitalizations and deaths are significantly off of last week's pace, though deaths tend to lag well-behind new cases and hospitalizations.
Recoveries, for the first time in a while, outpaced new cases Monday, though the difference -- 16 -- was minimal.
The positive test rate remained high Monday, sitting at 9.1%.
