Northeast Tennessee reported 13 new novel coronavirus-related fatalities on Friday, the deadliest day of the pandemic in the region thus far. The previous record was 12 deaths on Aug. 21.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 71 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 7,474.
- 123 total deaths. 13 new deaths in NETN: Six in Washington County, five in Greene County and one each in Carter and Sullivan counties.
- 94 new inactive cases for a total of 6,521.
- 830 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 6, Greene 12, Hancock 0, Hawkins 6, Johnson 11, Sullivan 14, Unicoi 0, Washington 22.
- Active cases by county: Carter 99, Greene 113, Hancock 7, Hawkins 34, Johnson 116, Sullivan 215, Unicoi 25, Washington 221.
Data analysis
The 13 new deaths reported Friday set a new single-day record and tied the weekly record of 23. Washington County saw its death toll grow by six, the most in a single-day for the county. Greene County added five, and has the second most deaths in the region with 28. Other deaths were reported in Carter (+1) and Sullivan (+1). Sullivan County has the most deaths with 30.
Estimated active cases fell by 36 on Friday, with all but one county (Johnson) reporting a decrease or no new active cases. Washington County, with 221 active cases, still has the most, followed by Sullivan with 215. Johnson (116) and Greene (113) are the only other counties with more than 100 cases, though Carter has 99. Washington County also had the most new cases with 22 on Friday. There are an estimated 830 active cases in the region.
The region also reported 94 new projected inactive cases, bringing the total to 6,521.
Sullivan (+14), Greene (+12) and Johnson (+11) each reported more than 10 new cases. Hancock and Unicoi counties did not report any new cases. The region's daily average for new cases since Monday is 65.6, the fewest since early July.
Northeast Tennessee counties conducted 1,044 new tests, and had a 7.57% positive test rate.
Nursing homes
Area nursing homes reported 61 new cases and 14 new fatalities on Friday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 73 nursing home residents in Northeast Tennessee have died.
Only two local nursing homes, Life Care Center of Greeneville (+25) and Hermitage Health Center, Elizabethton (+13) reported double-digit increases in cases. New deaths were reported in seven nursing homes: Hermitage (+2), Life Care Center (+2), Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville (+4), Christian Care Center of Bristol (+1), Lakebridge in Johnson City (+2), NHC Healthcare Johnson City (+1) and The Waters of Johnson City (+1).
Of the 579 infections, 429 people are considered inactive/recovered. At least 400 cases have been diagnosed in staff members.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported a 10-patient drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday, bringing the number of people hospitalized across the system to 88.
Of those hospitalized, 15 were in intensive care and nine were on ventilators — decreases of one and four from Thursday, respectively. In addition to the confirmed cases, four people are awaiting test results.
The region reported six new hospitalizations on Friday: two each in Sullivan and Washington counties, and one each in Carter and Johnson counties. Since Monday, 25 people have been hospitalized in the region
Cases among school-aged children
There were 11 new cases reported among school-aged children on Thursday, with Washington County reporting the most with four. Other counties reporting cases were Greene (+3), Sullivan (+2), Carter (+1) and Hawkins (+1).
Johnson City Schools
Johnson City Schools reported eight positive cases of COVID-19 among students — five at Science Hill and one at each middle school — and one staff members on Friday, an increase of one from last week. The number of students under quarantine was at 72, 18 more than last week. Nine staff members were under quarantine as well.
Sixty-eight students are awaiting test results, as is one staff member.
ETSU
Since Monday, East Tennessee State University reported 14 new cases of COVID-19, five of which are considered inactive or recovered and have returned to work or school. Since classes returned the week of Aug. 23, ETSU has reported 55 cases of COVID-19 — with 40 considered recovered or inactive. There are currently 15 active infections, affecting 11 students and four staff.
Twenty-one people are currently quarantined in on-campus housing, which could include positive cases, those awaiting test results or people who’ve been exposed to an infected individual. A total of 172 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed since the university began reporting cases the week of June 28.
Mountain Home VA
The Veterans Affairs Facility at Mountain Home reported its 17th COVID-19 death on Friday, while active cases decreased by two after holding steady at 39 for several days. In total, Mountain Home has had 394 total cases attributed to it, with 340 inactive cases.
Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but did say cases are reflected in data released by the state every day.
Johnson City testing event
A drive-thru testing event will be held in Johnson City on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 200 High Point Drive. The testing is free, and does not require an appointment or for anyone to be symptomatic. The event, while targeted at the Hispanic population in Northeast Tennessee, is open to anyone needing or wanting a test.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,622 new cases for a total of 169,859 since tracking began in March. 165,009 confirmed and 4,850 probable.
- 37 new deaths reported for a total of 2,025.
- 808 current hospitalizations, 50 fewer than Wednesday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 27,211 new tests for a total of 2.41 million.
- 152,472 projected inactive cases.
Analysis
After reporting 37 new deaths on Friday, Tennessee passed the 2,000-death mark for the first time. At least 23 other states have crossed the 2,000-mark as well, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Since Monday, 160 Tennesseans have died, the third highest single-week total with two days remaining. The previous record of 201 was set the week of Aug. 17-23.
The state reported 1,622 new cases on Friday, bringing the weekly average up to 1,146.6 — the lowest since June.
Active cases rose again for the second straight day, up to 15,362. The positive test rate was 6.61% on Friday.