Northeast Tennessee reported another record number of new novel coronavirus cases on Thursday, nearly equalizing the number of active cases and recoveries.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers:
- 85 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 1,224.
- New cases by county: Carter 13, Greene 14, Hancock 9, Hawkins 14, Johnson 3, Sullivan 15, Unicoi 2 and Washington 15.
- 11 total deaths in the upper eight counties.
- 11 new recoveries for a total of 620.
- 593 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
Analysis:
The 85 new cases are a single-day record, barely eclipsing the 83 cases reported on July 11. The region's case total is at 1,224, a 143.3% increase from the beginning of the month.
Thursday is the only day on record on which at least one new case was reported in each of Northeast Tennessee's eight counties.
The number of new cases continued to outpace the number of new recoveries, with 27 fewer active cases than total recoveries since the pandemic began. Since July 1, the number of active cases in the region has jumped 454.2%. Nearly 50% of the region's cases are active.
The region is averaging just under 70 new cases per day since Monday, a significant jump from last week's average of 48.6.
Four counties reported double-digit infections Thursday, with Hancock County experiencing its largest single-day increase.
The 15 new cases in Washington County pushed the county's average rate of new cases per 100,000 people over 11. Using a metric from the Tennessee Department of Health, Washington County Schools and Johnson City Schools said an average of 11 or more new cases per 100,000 residents may close schools.
“We will be consulting with the health department as opening day draws closer and will make a decision a few days in advance so that families can prepare,” Washington County Schools Director Bill Flanary told the Press Thursday. “Every citizen in Northeast Tennessee can have an impact on school opening. I am hoping that we all will return to the safety habits that drove down the infection rate earlier in the summer.”
He said he will be “announcing an opening protocol the week prior to Aug. 3.”
Dr. Greg Wallace, Johnson City Schools' Supervisor of Safety and Mental Health, said the system is continuing to monitor the situation, and that the epi curve from the Department of Health won't be the "sole determinant of school closure."
"We will also consult with local and regional health officials to determine community risk, including disease epidemiology, community characteristics, local health care capacity and public health capacity," Wallace said. "Our opening day is Aug. 4, and as that day approaches, we will continue to monitor the average rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 county residents over the last 14 days and will communicate with our community and families as we make decisions. Our goal is to follow safety protocols so that we can start school safely and continue to have school."
Hancock County is also in the red, with more than 21 cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days. Carter and Greene counties could both hit the threshold tomorrow.
Hospitalizations in Ballad Health facilities rose by one from Wednesday's 60. At a press conference on Wednesday, Ballad said it had 14 patients in intensive care and eight on ventilators. The system's capacity is nearing 80%. Ballad currently has about 40 COVID-19 beds available, though the system's chief physician executive, Dr. Clay Runnels, said Wednesday that “given the trends in our region we will definitely need more." Runnels said the system hopes to add 50 more beds.
On the nursing home front, both Brookedale Senior Living and Agape Nursing and Rehabilitation Center reported that their positive cases had recovered, and that there were no new infections in the facilities. Christian Care Center of Bristol could not be reached for comment.
Washington and Hancock counties are above the state's threshold for nursing homes to allow visitors, along with 61 other Tennessee counties.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers:
- 2,479 new cases and 13 new deaths reported Monday.
- 71,540 total cases since tracking began in March. 70,881 confirmed. 659 probable.
- 1,393 new recoveries for a total of 41,250.
- 63 new hospitalizations for a total of 3,497 over the course of the pandemic.
- 25,985 new tests for a total of 1,123,038.
Analysis:
The 2,479 new cases reported are the second-highest single-day total report, and put the state at a new record number of active infections. The number of active infections in the state has risen every day in July but one. There have been 9,580 new infections reported since Monday, just 948 away from a single-week record.
There were 63 new hospitalizations reported Thursday, making it likely this week will set a record for hospitalizations. There were 984 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state as of July 15, which means today's count likely puts Tennessee over 1,000.
The positive test rate for Thursday was 9.5%.
Fifty-seven percent of COVID-19 cases in the state are considered recovered, though that number has been shrinking as the state continuously reports new case totals in the thousands. The state is averaging 2,395 new cases per day since Monday, an increase from last week's 1,504.