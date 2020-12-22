Northeast Tennessee reported 25 new novel coronavirus-related fatalities on Tuesday, a record number that pushed the region’s December death toll to a monthly high, with nine days remaining.

In 22 days this month, the eight-county region has reported 181 new COVID-19 deaths — breaking last month’s record of 176 despite recording no deaths in the past two days. Last week Northeast Tennessee reported a record 58 new deaths, and just under 31% of December’s deaths have been reported in the past seven days. Washington (17) and Sullivan (15) have reported the most new deaths in the region in that time.

On Tuesday, new deaths were reported in six counties: Carter (+3), Greene (+6), Hawkins (+4), Sullivan (+3), Unicoi (+2) and Washington (+7).

Sullivan (164) and Washington (151) counties are the only counties in the region to have more than 100 reported deaths, and rank sixth and seventh for total deaths among the state’s 95 counties. Statewide, 15 counties have reported more than 100 COVID-19 deaths.

Tennessee, meanwhile, reported its second-highest single-day death toll on Tuesday following a record week for fatalities last week. During the course of the pandemic, the state has reported four days with 100-plus deaths — three in the past seven days.

Drop in testing leads to fewer cases, marked decline in active cases

Tennessee reported just over 16,000 new tests on Tuesday, the fewest since only 11,900 were reported on Dec. 12 due to a data error. Regionally, 464 new tests were reported, the fewest since Nov. 24 when only 116 tests were reported, again due to a sate reporting delay.

Hancock County (one new test) was the sole county in the region to report a positive test rate below 10%, while Greene (14.94%) and Unicoi (15.38%) were the only others below 20%. Washington County reported the most new tests with 133, and had the second-highest positivity rate in the region at 39.1%. Only Carter County (83 new tests) had a higher rate at 40.96%.

As a result of Tuesday’s low reporting day, the state (4,441) and region (260) both posted their fewest new cases since Dec. 6. That caused active cases to plummet as well, with the region’s count tumbling by 545 as every county reported a decline in active cases. Tennessee’s active case count fell by 5,652.

FEMA disaster management aid teams likely to remain in Northeast Tennessee

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster management aid teams currently deployed to a pair of Northeast Tennessee hospitals are likely to have their deployment, which is scheduled to end on Dec. 24, extended, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said on a conference call with reporters Tuesday.

“I actually talked to Vice President (Mike) Pence on Saturday, he and I had a call and he asked what they could do to help and I asked him if we could have those FEMA personnel extended,” Lee said, adding that FEMA Director Pete Gaynor and TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan have been in contact about extending their deployment and acquiring an additional team to be deployed elsewhere in the state.

“They have talked and they have indicated that they’re going to work with us to extend it,” Lee said of their deployment.

Members of the 32-person team are currently working at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport and Johnson City Medical Center, according to a Ballad Health spokesperson.