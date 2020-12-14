After closing last week with a record number of new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Northeast Tennessee’s active case count surpassed the 5,000 mark on Monday — rising by more than 1,200 since Friday.

As of Monday, the region had 5,036 active cases — an

increase of 529 from Sunday’s total following a day with more than 700 new reported cases. Northeast Tennessee reported 2,022 new cases since Friday — including a record 891 on Sunday — leading to the rapid increase in active cases, which were at a record level.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, active cases are considered active until they are at least 14 days beyond symptom onset or the first test confirming illness and still alive.

On a county level, active cases are at record levels nearly across the board since the state reduced the infectious period for active cases from 21 to 14 days on Sept. 3. Only Johnson County, which set a record for active cases in October following an outbreak at a prison, did not have a record number of active cases as of Monday.

Greene (742), Hawkins (594), Sullivan (1,346), Unicoi (178) and Washington (1,469) counties have the most active cases they’ve ever had, surpassing marks set in August and September — before the state reduced the active case infectious period.

Statewide, there are 64,936 active cases — an increase of more than 17,000 since Friday. Monday’s increase was the second day in a row that the state’s active case count has increased by more than 6,000. Per 100,0000 people, Tennessee’s active case rate of 959.2 is still well below that of Northeast Tennessee’s rate of 986.8.

Region, state death tolls continue to climb

Northeast Tennessee reported 13 additional virus-related fatalities on Monday, with Greene (+1), Hawkins (+2), Johnson (+1), Sullivan (+6) and Unicoi (+3) counties reporting new deaths. The region’s reported death toll on Monday is tied for the fifth-most deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee in a single day.

Statewide there were 79 new deaths reported following a record week last week. 519 were reported between Monday and Sunday. Since Dec. 1, 939 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Tennessee — more than two-thirds of November’s record 1,270 deaths.

Northeast Tennessee is also likely to see a record number of deaths this month, with December’s toll of 111 equal to nearly two-thirds of November’s record of 176.

Ballad has fourth-straight record day for virus inpatients

Ballad Health reported a record 327 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in its hospitals in Monday, the fourth-straight day its record total has increased — and the 10th day in a row without a decline.

“As we reached a new record high of cases over the weekend, please continue to do your part to reduce the spread of the virus in the Appalachian Highlands,” Ballad said on Twitter.

As of Monday, there were 327 (+13) hospitalized patients, of which 68 (+4) were in intensive care and 41 (+2) were on ventilators. Overnight, 42 people were admitted and 43 were discharged. Since hitting a recent low of 239 hospitalizations on Dec. 4, Ballad’s inpatient total has risen by 36.8%.