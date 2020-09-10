Northeast Tennessee reported four new novel coronavirus-related deaths Thursday as active cases increased for the first time this week — snapping a three-day downward streak.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 112 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 7,403.
- 110 total deaths. Four new deaths in NETN: Two in Sullivan, one each in Greene and Johnson counties.
- 88 new inactive cases for a total of 6,427.
- 866 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 21, Greene 14, Hancock 3, Hawkins 6, Johnson 9, Sullivan 18, Unicoi 4, Washington 37.
- Active cases by county: Carter 106, Greene 114, Hancock 7, Hawkins 38, Johnson 108, Sullivan 228, Unicoi 27, Washington 238.
Data analysis
Northeast Tennessee reported four new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the death toll since Monday to 10, with new deaths reported in Greene (one), Johnson (one) and Sullivan (two). Since the beginning of the pandemic, 110 Northeast Tennesseans have died of COVID-19, with Sullivan County reporting the most fatalities with 29.
Johnson County’s death was likely one reported by the Tennessee Department of Correction at Northeast Correctional Complex on Sept. 9. A recent outbreak at the prison infected 67 inmates, bringing the total number of active cases at the prison to 73.
Projected active cases also increased on Thursday by 20, the first increase reported this week. The estimated count of active cases in the region is 866. Increases were reported in Carter (+7), Hancock (+3), Johnson (+6), Unicoi (+2) and Washington (+16).
Greene, Hawkins and Sullivan counties all reported decreases in their active case counts, with Washington County taking over as the county with the most active cases.
Every county reported new cases on Thursday, with Washington County’s 37 leading the region. Carter (21) and Sullivan (18) were the only other counties with more than 15 new cases, though Greene County had 14. Since Monday, the region has reported an average of 64.25 new cases per day. The region hasn’t averaged fewer than 50 new cases since the week of July 6-12, though 64.25 would be the lowest reported average in that time span.
The region reported 88 more projected inactive cases, bringing the total to 6,427.
Northeast Tennessee counties conducted 1,364 new tests, leading to a 8.69% positive test rate.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported a six-patient increase in novel coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Thursday, bringing the total to 98 — the highest reported since Sept. 2.
Of those hospitalized, 16 were in intensive care and 13 were on ventilators. Those numbers are up by three and two from yesterday, respectively. There was one patient under investigation on Thursday, the fewest since early July.
The healthcare system has seen an overall downward trend since mid-August, but has seen hospitalizations rising in recent days. Since Monday, hospitalizations have increased by 11, but are down 27 from their peak on Aug. 10.
The region reported three new hospitalizations on Thursday: Two in Sullivan County and one in Johnson County. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 469 people have been hospitalized in the region.
Cases among school-aged children
There were 11 new cases reported among school-aged children on Thursday, with Washington County reporting six new, bringing its total past 200. No other county has more than 150 cases.
Other counties reporting cases were: Sullivan (two), Carter (one), Greene (one) and Hancock (one).
ETSU
East Tennessee State University has 11 active cases of COVID-19, according to the university’s dashboard, five of which have been diagnosed since Monday.
Since classes returned the week of Aug. 23, ETSU has reported 51 cases of COVID-19. Of those 51, 40 are considered recovered or inactive. ETSU defines recoveries as those who have completed the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s return to work or school guidelines.
Seven people are currently quarantined in on-campus housing, which could include positive cases, those awaiting test results or people who’ve been exposed to an infected individual. A total of 175 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed since the university began reporting cases the week of June 28.
Mountain Home VA
Active cases of COVID-19 attributed to the Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home remained steady from Wednesday, holding at 39.
In total, Mountain Home has had 391 total cases attributed to it, with 336 inactive cases. There have also been 16 reported deaths.
Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but did say cases are reflected in data released by the state every day.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,650 new cases for a total of 168,237 since tracking began in March. 163,515 confirmed and 4,722 probable.
- 57 new deaths reported for a total of 1,988.
- 848 current hospitalizations, 18 fewer than Tuesday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 25,375 new tests for a total of 2.38 million.
- 151,202 projected inactive cases.
Analysis
The state reported 57 new deaths on Thursday, the second-highest single-day death toll reported in Tennessee. Since Monday, 123 Tennesseans have died of COVID-19, already surpassing last week’s total of 118.
After three straight days with fewer than 1,000 new cases, Tennessee reported an increase of 1,650 new cases, bringing the weekly average since Monday to 1,027.75. While still below last week’s average, this week’s average increased by more than 200 on Thursday — and above the 1,000 mark. If the state were to average fewer than 1,000 new cases per day this week, it would be the first time that’s happened since the week of June 22-28.
With the increase in new cases, Tennessee also reported an increase in the number of active cases, which rose to 15,047.
The positive test rate was 7.15% on Wednesday.
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee
Drive-up testing is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:
Carter County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. corner of East G Street and Holston Avenue, Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.
Greene County: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 810 W. Church St., Greeneville, 423-798-1749.
Hancock County: 2-3 p.m., 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.
Hawkins County-Church Hill: 10-11 a.m., 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.
Hawkins County-Rogersville: 9-11 a.m., 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.
Johnson County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.
Sullivan County-Blountville: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday by appointment only, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville. 423-279-2777.
Sullivan County-Kingsport: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays by appointment only, 1041 E. Sullivan St., Kingsport. 423-279-2777
Unicoi County: 9-11 a.m., 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.
Washington County: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.