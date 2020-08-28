Northeast Tennessee reported nine new novel coronavirus-related fatalities on Friday, bringing the region’s total death toll to 88, with 16 reported since Monday. The five-day total is seven short of last week’s record, with two more days left in the week.
The region also reported an increase in active cases for the third straight day, again raising its already record total.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 102 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 6,213.
- Average number of new cases per 100,000 over the past two weeks: Carter 25.33, Greene 24.72, Hancock 6.50, Hawkins 15.09, Johnson 34.54, Sullivan 19.62, Unicoi 15.99 and Washington 15.46.
- 88 total deaths in the upper eight counties. Nine new deaths were reported on Friday, five in Greene County, three in Washington County and one in Hawkins County.
- 70 new recoveries for a total of 2,873.
- 3,252 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 12, Greene 21, Hancock 0, Hawkins 5, Johnson 2, Sullivan 37, Unicoi 4, Washington 21.
- Active cases by county: Carter 566, Greene 530, Hancock 62, Hawkins 438, Johnson 294, Sullivan 424, Unicoi 130, Washington 808.
Data analysis
Northeast Tennessee reported nine new deaths on Friday, bringing the weekly death toll to 16 and the overall death toll to 88 Northeast Tennesseans. Since Aug. 17, the region has reported 44% of its total deaths, and more than 70% have been reported since Aug. 1. Since last Friday, there have been 15 new fatalities reported in nursing homes in Northeast Tennessee, and 48 overall.
Active cases increased for the third straight day, continuing to add onto the region’s already record-high number of active cases. The region still appears to be on an upward trend for active cases, though the rate of increase appears to be lower than it was earlier this month. Active cases are still down from peak levels in Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan and Washington counties. Unicoi County is tied for its highest number of active cases at 130.
There are 637.2 active cases per 100,000 people in Northeast Tennessee.
In Washington County, recoveries have surpassed active cases for the first time since cases began rising in July.
The region has reported 381 new cases this week, though that total lags well-behind the record number recorded between July 27 and Aug. 2, where more than 1,000 new cases were reported for a daily average of 143.7 new cases. So far this week, the region has average 76.2 new cases per day, which will mark a fourth-straight week of decrease if it holds below the daily average of 107.4 recorded last week.
Nursing homes
The Tennessee Department of Health updated its list of nursing homes reporting COVID-19 clusters on Friday, showing that at least 48 residents have died in nursing homes in the region. At least 419 residents have been infected with COVID-19. There have been cases among residents or staff in at least 22 facilities in Northeast Tennessee.
For a full list of facilities reported cases, visit: https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/data/clusters-in-long-term-care-facilities.html.
ETSU releases COVID-19 dashboard
East Tennessee State University on Friday released a COVID-19 dashboard showing the total number of active cases, quarantined and recovered.
The university, as of Friday afternoon, had eight active cases — seven students and one employee — and at least 124 overall. There were 10 people quarantined in ETSU housing, which ETSU defines as “on-campus residents identified as close contacts of someone with COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test; also includes symptomatic individuals awaiting COVID-19 test results.” There are 118 recoveries — 100 students and 18 staff members.
Since students began classes on Monday, the university has reported seven new cases.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported three new novel coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Friday, one day after after the healthcare system saw its lowest number of inpatients since July 30. In addition to the increase in hospitalizations, Ballad reported three new patients in intensive care, though the number of patients on ventilators decreased by one. There were seven patients awaiting test results.
Overall, Ballad’s hospitalizations are lower than they’d been in recent weeks, with this being just the sixth time this month there were fewer than 95 inpatients. The system did report an increase in available COVID-19 beds, up four from Thursday. Despite the decrease in inpatients, that number has hovered between 30 and 40 most of the week.
There were nine new hospitalizations reported across the region on Friday, with every county but Hancock reporting at least one. Greene County, which added three, was the only county to report more than one new hospitalization. It’s the most hospitalizations reported since Aug. 22, and brings the weekly total to 35.
Cases among school-aged children
There were seven new cases among children aged 5-18 reported on Friday: Three in Greene County, two in Washington County and one each in Carter and Sullivan counties.
Washington County has the most cases with 173, followed by Sullivan (125) and Greene (109) counties. Carter (72) and Johnson (71) counties are the only other counties with more than 50 cases.
Mountain Home VA
The Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home had 339 cases attributed to it as of Friday afternoon, with 51 active cases and 279 convalescent cases. Nine have died.
Active cases have been trending down in recent days, but Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing patient privacy concerns. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ COVID-19 data dashboard, the number of cases includes “all patients tested or treated at a VA facility for known or probable COVID-19.” The same goes for fatalities, which do not have to occur at a VA hospital to count as a VA death.
Lee extends executive order
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee extended Tennessee’s state of emergency on Friday, keeping it in place through September. The governor also extended his executive order granting local authority to issue face mask mandates.
Unicoi, Washington counties issue mask mandate extensions
The county mayors for both Unicoi and Washington counties announced on Friday that they would be extending their mask mandates, which were set to expire on Aug. 29.
Unicoi County’s mandate will last until Sept. 19, while Washington County’s will continue through Sept. 30. Both announcement’s came shortly after the governor issued an executive order allowing local authorities to continue issuing mask mandates.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,636 new cases for a total of 150,815 since tracking began in March. 147,326 confirmed and 3,489 probable.
- 28 new deaths reported for a total of 1,701.
- 74 new hospitalizations for a total of 6,751 over the course of the pandemic. As of Aug. 27, there were 856 people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 156 more listed as pending.
- 25,965 new tests for a total of 2.12 million.
- 1,651 new recoveries for a total of 111,416.
Analysis
For the fifth straight day, there were more than 20 new COVID-19 fatalities in the state, bringing the weekly toll to 134 — the fifth-highest weekly toll reported in the state. If the state records at least 16 new deaths over the weekend, this will be the second-deadliest week of the pandemic in Tennessee. The state will need to report more than 67 new deaths to top last week’s death toll.
Hospitalizations, however, are continuing to fall. The total number of patients hospitalized in the state fell by 40 between Aug. 26-27 (the most recent day for which data is available), while the number of patients in the ICU (294) and on ventilators (160) also fell.
The state reported more than 1,000 new infections for the third straight day, bringing the daily average for this week to 1,375.6 new cases. If that number remains below 1,461, this week will be the sixth straight week of decrease in new cases. Active cases in the state declined after two days on increases, however, as the state’s active case count continues its downward trend.
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:
Carter County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. corner of East G Street and Holston Avenue, Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.
Greene County: 9 a.m.-noon, 810 W. Church St., Greeneville, 423-798-1749.
Hancock County: 2-3 p.m., 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.
Hawkins County-Church Hill: 10-11 a.m., 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.
Hawkins County-Rogersville: 9-11 a.m., 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.
Johnson County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.
Sullivan County: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday by appointment only, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville, 423-279-2777.
Unicoi County: 9-11 a.m., 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.
Washington County: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.