Northeast Tennessee reported 73 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, officially pushing the number of active cases past the number of total recoveries during the pandemic.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers:
- 73 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 1,297.
- New cases by county: Carter 6, Greene 6, Hancock 1, Hawkins 7, Johnson 0, Sullivan 27, Unicoi 4 and Washington 22.
- 11 total deaths in the upper eight counties.
- 20 new recoveries for a total of 640.
- 646 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- Active cases by county: Carter 88, Greene 94, Hancock 21, Hawkins 65, Johnson 14, Sullivan 151, Unicoi 14 and Washington 199.
Analysis:
Today's 73 new cases in Northeast Tennessee officially push the number of people currently infected with COVID-19 past the number of people who have recovered from the virus.
Since July 1, the number of active infections in the region has jumped by more than 500% — with Sullivan and Washington counties accounting for 54% of them.
Sullivan and Washington were the only counties to report double-digit case increases on Friday, with 27 and 22, respectively.
The region is now averaging 70.4 new cases per day this week, and 46.7 since the start of the month. If that trend holds, the region will come close to 1,500 new cases in July. There have been 794 cases reported so far.
Ballad Health reports 64 patients hospitalized, 13 of which are in intensive care and seven are on ventilators. The number of patients on ventilators and in the ICU decreased by one from Thursday's count. On Monday, Ballad was reporting 45 hospitalizations.
At a Johnson City Commission meeting Thursday night, Ballad Health's Chief Operating Officer, Eric Deaton, said the system could see 300 in a matter of weeks if current trends continue.
“That’s very disturbing, very alarming for us because that would start to really overwhelm the system,” Deaton said, “because not only do we have the COVID patients in-house, but we also have the other patients that we care for on a daily basis.”
State data showed an additional death has been reported as Christian Care Center of Bristol.
In a statement, the center said that there are 51 cases of COVID-19 in its facility, with 22 recoveries. Of the recovered, 14 are residents and eight are staff members. Two residents are hospitalized, while another 12 remain in isolation. Fifteen staff members are currently in isolation.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers:
- 2,279 new cases and 19 new deaths reported Monday.
- 73,819 total cases since tracking began in March. 73,138 confirmed. 681 probable.
- 1,484 new recoveries for a total of 42,734.
- 65 new hospitalizations for a total of 3,562 over the course of the pandemic.
- 26,953 new tests for a total of 1,149,991.
Analysis:
The state is inching closer to a record week for new COVID-19 infections, just 1,148 away from last week's with two days remaining. The state is averaging nearly 2,400 new cases a day, so that record could likely be set tomorrow.
Since July 12, there have been 369 new hospitalizations, which is also a single-week record. The state reported 985 people as hospitalized with COVID-19 as of July 16 — which was no change from July 15. About 450 people are hospitalized and classified as "pending cases."
The state reported 30,270 active cases on Friday, which is a record. That record has been set 16 times this month.
The positive test rate was 8.4%.
This story has been updated to include information in a statement from Christian Care Center of Bristol.