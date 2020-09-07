No additional COVID-19 fatalities on Monday; 72 projected recoveries
Northeast Tennessee reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and saw its projected active case count remain mostly steady from Sunday, dropping by one.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 71 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 7,223.
- 100 total deaths. There were no new fatalities reported on Monday.
- 72 projected new inactive/recovered cases for a total of 6,157.
- 966 projected active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 3, Greene 11, Hancock 1, Hawkins 5, Johnson 6, Sullivan 16, Unicoi 5, Washington 25.
- Active cases by county: Carter 130, Greene 143, Hancock 4, Hawkins 51, Johnson 107, Sullivan 254, Unicoi 28, Washington 249.
Data analysis
The region’s active case count remained below 1,000 on Monday, with new projected inactive cases outpacing new cases by one, slightly reducing the region’s projected active case count to 166. Two counties, Hancock (+1) and Johnson (+3) saw their projected active case counts increase, while all other counties remained steady or decreased.
One day after pacing the region in new cases with 71, Johnson County reported five new cases on Monday — tied for the fourth-most in the region. Washington County reported the most new cases on Monday with 25, followed by Sullivan County with 16 and Greene County with 11. Three counties — Hawkins, Johnson and Unicoi — reported five new cases.
There were 72 new projected inactive cases reported on Monday, bringing the region’s total to 6,157. Inactive cases are not confirmed inactive, but rather rolled into the inactive category 14 days after symptoms first appear or after completing a 14-day quarantine if a patient is asymptomatic. Just over 85% of the region’s cases are classified as inactive.
The positive test rate was was 21.97%, with only 355 new tests reported.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported 87 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday, a decrease of 10 from Friday total. Ballad does not report its numbers on weekends, but if Monday’s total is the lowest it’s been since Friday, 87 hospitalizations would represent the fewest since July 30. It is only the second time that number has dipped below 90 since Aug. 1.
Of those hospitalized, 15 are in intensive care and seven are on ventilators. There were also six patients awaiting test results as of Monday morning.
The region reported four new hospitalizations for the third straight day on Monday, with Carter (two), Greene (one) and Hawkins (one) counties reporting new hospitalizations.
Cases among school-aged children
Northeast Tennessee reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 among school-aged children, the majority from Washington County, which reported five. Other counties reported cases were: Greene (two), Hawkins (three), Sullivan (one) and Unicoi (two).
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 983 new cases for a total of 165,109 since tracking began in March — 160,708 confirmed and 4,401 probable.
- 4 new deaths reported for a total of 1,869.
- 826 current hospitalizations, 18 fewer than Sunday.
- 13,512 new tests for a total of 2.34 million.
- 146,213 projected inactive cases.
Analysis
Tennessee reported 983 new cases on Monday, the first time its reported fewer than 1,000 cases since Aug. 30. The number of projected inactive cases, however, was 854, leading to an increase in the state’s projected active case count for the third straight day. That number sits at 17,027.
The state reported four new fatalities on Monday, the second consecutive day with fewer than five new deaths.
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee
Drive-up testing is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:
Carter County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. corner of East G Street and Holston Avenue, Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.
Greene County: 9 a.m.-noon, 810 W. Church St., Greeneville, 423-798-1749.
Hancock County: 2-3 p.m., 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.
Hawkins County-Church Hill: 10-11 a.m., 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.
Hawkins County-Rogersville: 9-11 a.m., 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.
Johnson County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.
Sullivan County-Blountville: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday by appointment only, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville. 423-279-2777.
Sullivan County-Kingsport: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Thursday’s by appointment only, 1041 East Sullivan Street, Kingsport. 423-279-2777.
Unicoi County: 9-11 a.m., 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.
Washington County: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.